A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Fort Road just outside of Toppenish early Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Theolinda George, 23, of Wapato was walking west in the intersection when a northbound car struck her around 4:30 a.m., WSP said. The driver fled the scene. A vehicle description wasn't available.
George was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The intersection at Milepost 62 was closed for about an hour. The incident is under investigation.
