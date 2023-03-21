A pedestrian was hit by a car near the on-ramp to Interstate 82 and North First Street in Yakima on Monday evening.
A 62-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck by an SUV around 7:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The man was injured and taken to the hospital, according to WSP.
The driver of a black Chevy Equinox was headed north on First Street entering the I-82 westbound lanes when she struck the man. She was not injured. The WSP listed the cause of the crash as pedestrian in roadway.
