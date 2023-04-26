A pedestrian who was hit by a car as he was walking in the roadway on North First Street died several days after the crash, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
Daniel Pettigrew, 62, was walking in the roadway on North First Street near the on-ramp for the westbound Interstate 82 when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox driven by Christine Sumerlin, 50, of Yakima on March 20, the WSP release said.
He was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died on March 24, the release said.
WSP said the cause of the crash was a pedestrian walking in the roadway.
