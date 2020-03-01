A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi-truck driving on U.S. Highway 97 near Wapato early Sunday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., Juan A. Nunez, a 53-year-old Yakima resident, was driving gray 2001 Freightliner Columbia truck pulling a 2003 Great Dane trailer southbound near Frontage Road when he hit the pedestrian, who was walking southbound on the road, according to a State Patrol news release Sunday.
The pedestrian died at the scene. State Patrol is withholding details about the pedestrian until they have notified next of kin.
State Patrol said no drugs or alcohol were involved and no charges were pursued against Nunez. Two passengers were in the truck. All three were wearing seat beats and none were injured.