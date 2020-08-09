After three years of fundraising, the Terrace Heights Civic Center has a new parking lot — a utilitarian improvement that will make a big difference for this community hub.
Members of the nonprofit Terrace Heights Community Association, which owns the center, started their Pave It Forward campaign in spring 2017. Granite Construction Company paved, striped and placed bumpers in the gravel lot on July 24, according to a news release.
A lot of people come and go from the landmark at 4011 Commonwealth Road. It’s home to the Terrace Heights Community Library, meeting rooms for the Precinct 1 Block Watch, Boy Scouts and the Terrace Heights Lions Club. The building is also available to the public to rent; call 509-248-1263 or visit terraceheightsciviccenter.com for more information.
“Our building is used as a meeting place for several civic organizations as well a social event venue for friend and family gatherings” like weddings and celebrations of all kinds, said Linda Sliger, community association president, in an email.
The community center was built in 1911 as the first elementary school in Terrace Heights. It served as a high school for 10 years after Moxee High School burned down in May 1927 and was also the first fire station.
Converted to a community center and library in late 1945, the building underwent extensive remodeling in 1998 due to storm damage in 1996-97.
“Many Moxee and East Valley high school students danced in this hall on Friday and Saturday nights,” Sliger said. “It has held church services, funeral services, baby showers, birthday and anniversary parties, as well as an annual meeting of the Terrace Heights Community Association each spring.”
The annual meeting features updates from community organizations such as the East Valley School District, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Having a paved lots cuts maintenance costs, improves safety for visitors and makes the civic and event center more accessible, Sliger said.
“We would ... like to thank the Yakima Valley Regional Library for their support, partnership and patience in this endeavor,” she said. “We are so pleased we can finally provide proper handicap parking spaces for their patrons.”
It took selling a lot of dinner tickets, a GoFundMe account (which remains live) and other donations to make that happen. The association is still accepting donations to the GoFundMe campaign and Banner Bank; search for or mention Pave It Forward.
“We are genuinely thankful to be a part of a community that supported this project,” Sliger said. “The outpouring of donations from Terrace Heights made this possible, and we are deeply grateful.”
“The center continues a legacy of community service we are proud to be a part of,” she said.