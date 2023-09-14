Citizens planning to travel abroad could have a new place to prepare their documents in Yakima.
Passport services reopened at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office on Wednesday for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Community members can schedule appointments to take photos and renew or apply for their passports at Yakima County Courthouse.
“Yakima has so many people wanting this that community members have had to drive to other places,” said Auditor Charles Ross. “I know this is a service the community wants.”
Yakima County is hiring a dedicated staff member to help people apply for passports and has set up a new website and office in the county courthouse. Applicants must schedule an appointment one month in advance online and can call the auditor’s Passport Division or come in person to ask questions.
There are other passport options in Yakima; the U.S. Postal Service facilitates passport services.
County Commissioner Kyle Curtis, who worked with Ross on the county effort, said the services were restarted because demand for passports is high.
Curtis said many people had to set up appointments out of town and drive as far away as Seattle to apply for a passport. Now they have a one-stop shop to bring applications and take photos.
“I heard a common need from the community was passport services,” Curtis said.
Ross said many Yakima area residents travel to other countries, and demand for travel grew after the pandemic.
Eilish Villa Malone, citizenship legal services director at La Casa Hogar in Yakima, assists Yakima residents with the naturalization process. She said many immigrants and new citizens have families in other countries. More than 17% of Yakima County residents are foreign born, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Obtaining a U.S. passport is almost always a priority for new citizens so that they can visit family in their countries of origin and be confident that if an emergency arises in their country of origin, they will be able to freely tend to that emergency without worrying about documentation,” Villa Malone said in an email.
Villa Malone noted the bilingual options available to passport applicants through the Auditor’s Office. Ross said the website, in-person and phone services will all have Spanish and English language options.
“Everything we do, we have Spanish language availability,” he said. “Everything we do, especially on the elections and passport side, is bilingual.”
Villa Malone said new citizens take pride in obtaining their passport and the new services will help overcome language and technology barriers.
“Many of our clients and students have limited internet capacities, so making an appointment online is an impossible barrier to overcome. Having an office here that allows in-person services in Spanish is needed for the population that lives here,” Villa Malone said in an email.
Passport services are not free – there is a $35 county fee for the application and $15 for each passport photo. Passport renewal, for those who have an expiring or recently expired passport, costs $15.
Ross noted that the U.S. Department of State has a separate fee that must be paid using a check or a money order. See the State Department’s website for updated rates.
The fees help maintain the service, Curtis said, providing it at no extra cost to Yakima County.
“The passport service has always been a sustainable program that doesn’t cost the taxpayers any money,” he said.
Ross said demand was high before the pandemic shut down. In 2019, his office processed almost 3,500 passports and created around $120,000 in revenue through photo and passport services. That will help pay for an employee dedicated to the position, he said.
Hiring that employee and using an online appointment system are new to the Auditor’s Office’s passport services, Ross said. The Passport Division is in a new office at the Yakima County Courthouse.
Before the services closed in 2020, passports were so popular that meeting the community’s demand began to overtake the auditor’s other obligations, Ross said. The changes are meant to meet that overwhelming need.
“This is a program that will grow,” Ross said. “Last time, it was successful, almost to a fault.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.