Washington State Patrol troopers say a 53-year-old Pasco man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning north of Sunnyside.
Anastacio R. Coronado was driving south on State Route 241 about eight miles north of Sunnyside around 7:10 a.m. when his 1995 Chevy GMT-400 pickup went off the road and rolled over, according to a State Patrol news release.
Coronado was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release said.
