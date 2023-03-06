The state Department of Ecology is increasing air monitoring in 16 high-pollution areas across the state, and swaths of the Yakima Valley are included.
There’s a history of complaints about poor air quality here, primarily in the Lower Yakima Valley, where a proliferation of dairies and large cattle operations dot the landscape.
But this initiative is separate from those complaints and is the result of the Climate Commitment Act of 2021, said DOE spokeswoman Susan Woodworth. The act aims to cap and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and places environmental justice and equality at the forefront of climate policy.
Under the act, Ecology is required to better assess overburdened communities and devise improvement plans, Woodworth said.
Ecology’s initiative aims to reduce pollution from carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, particulate matter and sulfur dioxide in overburdened communities. The Lower Valley and East Valley have been identified as overburdened areas here, as well as Ellensburg, George and Mattawa.
Jean Mendoza with Friends of Toppenish Creek, a local environmental group critical of large-scale animal farm operations, welcomes the expanded monitoring.
“This is a big deal for me and for Friends of Toppenish Creek,” she said.
Upset about air quality here, Mendoza’s group has accused the Yakima Clean Air Agency of not doing its job and requested Ecology take over.
Ecology’s initiative has nothing to do with that, Woodward said.
Early stages
Instead, Ecology plans to work with the local Yakima Clean Air Agency and other stakeholders in identifying air pollutants, their sources and corrective measures, Woodworth said.
“We have not gotten to identify sources,” Woodward said. “We’re at very, very early stages.”
Clean Air Agency compliance and engineering supervisor Hasan Tahat said having Ecology expand its monitoring network only helps.
“If they want to put in more monitors, that will be fine,” Tahat said. “That will give us more data. It’s a good thing.”
Mendoza said she hopes Ecology zeroes in on the pollutants of concern here, and not ones that aren’t, such as lead. She said lead isn’t an issue here, but ammonia, volatile organic compounds and fine particulate matter, methane and nitrogen oxide are problems.
“Friends of Toppenish Creek are worried about ozone,” she said. “We really hope that when Ecology gets this up and going that they monitor for ozone in south Yakima Valley.”
Ecology plans to begin working with communities this year, and work will begin with identifying monitoring needs in specific areas of concern, she said.
Ecology has a general idea of pollutants here and has mapped problem areas. The map of communities involved in the initiative is available on Ecology’s website.
“Once we get a plan, then we can get that expanded monitoring in place,” she said. “Ecology already has good monitoring in Washington state but this will allow us to get more granular on that.”
