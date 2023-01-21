The cold and the snow did not slow down the annual Walk for Life, held in Yakima annually on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision granting women across the country the right to an abortion.
More than 250 participants marched down Yakima Avenue from Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church to Millennium Plaza on Saturday afternoon carrying signs that said "Respect Life" and "Defiende la Vida."
The 2023 Walk for Life was the first since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision. Participants were encouraged by the change but were focused on the issue at a state level. Abortions have been legal in Washington since 1970.
Lenette Lindemann is founder and chairwoman of ImagePoint, a mobile medical service which sponsors and organizes the Walk for Life. She said the event is about honoring children and supporting women who regret getting an abortion.
She also said she wants to change people’s opinions when it comes to abortion. Lindemann hopes that will lead to a change statewide.
“I’m hopeful we’ll see a status quo change in Washington state,” she said. “I believe that won’t happen in the political realm, but in hearts and minds.”
On the other side of the issue, Democrats plan to hear multiple bills to strengthen reproductive freedom in committees on Tuesday to mark the Roe v. Wade anniversary. One of the bills would amend the state Constitution to protect the right to have an abortion and use contraception.
For the second year in a row, the Walk for Life included a diaper donation drive. Community members were invited to bring diapers for Triumph Treatment Services' diaper bank and a pile of diaper packages quickly grew in the church’s lobby.
Many of the participants said they attended for religious and personal reasons and they had been to the Walk for Life before.
Jesse Torres of Terrace Heights said he had attended to support his pro-life and religious views. He added that he was encouraged by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Terry Schumaker attended with her daughter, Jennifer Pfeifer, and Pfeifer’s young children, who they pushed in strollers. Schumaker endorsed adoption as an alternative to abortion.
A group of participants from Holy Redeemer Catholic Church walked down Yakima Avenue praying in Spanish and carrying a depiction of the Virgin Mary. Francisco Campos said they represented various organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Familias Misioneras de Cristo and Birthright, and wanted to be a voice in support of unborn children.
The Knights of Columbus and Familias Misioneras are Catholic organizations. Birthright advocates for life and offers free pregnancy tests, supplies for newborns and mothers and connections to resources for local women, said Karla Moran, the organization’s president.
Moran said she was at the Walk for Life because she was hopeful after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“We’re pleased that this law just passed,” she said about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. “We’re here to support it, to support life.”
The Walk for Life ended at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima, where Lindemann made a short speech on the events of the past year and reiterated her goals for future change.
“We’re going to transform hearts, that’s how we’re going to change Washington state,” she said.
