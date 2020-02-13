YAKIMA, Wash. — A section of North Eighth Street will close for about a month starting Friday as work gets underway to expand the Yakima Convention Center.
City spokesman John Fannin said North Eighth Street will be closed to traffic from Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way to East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard beginning Friday.
Access to properties within the closure area will be available to local traffic only, with access to homes and businesses to be maintained as best as possible, Fannin said.
He said traffic delays are likely to occur in the area and encouraged drivers to use alternate routes until the project is completed. He also wanted to remind drivers that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the city is 20 miles per hour.
The project also may cause interruptions in scheduled garbage collection.
Fannin said the 24-7 closure should last about a month but could be longer depending on possible inclement weather, equipment failure, or other emergencies, as well as the availability of asphalt to finish the roadway after water, sewer and storm drainage modifications are complete.
The city contracted with Total Site Services for those modifications, part of the larger convention center expansion. Once complete, the expansion will add 18,000 square feet to the facility.
Visit https://yakimacenter.com/addition/ for more about the expansion. Contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 575-6005 for more information about possible refuse collection interruptions.