WAPATO – E.W. Brandt & Sons, parent company for RemBrandt Masterpiece Fruit, is significantly expanding its operations north of Wapato with the acquisition of a 45,000 square-foot packing house as well as a major controlled atmosphere storage facility.
Also included is an office complex, two covered shook storage areas, IT systems, machine shop, rolling stock, and 380 acres of leased orchards.
The multi-part acquisition represents a pivotal investment in the company’s future, according to Vice President, Dana Brandt, who co-leads the family-run company with his brother Allen Brandt, President.
“This gives us room to grow. Demand for RemBrandt fruit continues to increase. This will enable us to meet that demand, expand our customer base, and stay nimble in an ever-changing global market,” Dana Brandt said in a news release
He noted the purchase will expand the company’s footprint, enabling an increase in packing capacity and a major increase in fruit storage – with plenty of room for expansion. The packing plant includes a modern line with dedicated equipment optimized for apples and soft fruit, which will be integrated with the company’s state-of-the-art Greefa sorting system and advanced inventory software.
The company’s current plant, which is nearby, will be converted to additional storage.
