A full slate of Veterans Day parades and other events are planned from the Lower Valley to Ellensburg as the Yakima and Kittitas valleys honor those who served our country.
Parades are planned in Yakima, Prosser and Ellensburg.
VFW Post 379 is hosting and planning the parade in downtown Yakima, which starts at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Naches and Yakima avenues and continues west to Sixth Avenue. Yakima Avenue will be closed to motorized traffic and parking from Sixth Street to Seventh Avenue until 12:30 p.m., according to city officials.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the parade,” organizer Tim Gatton of Post 379 said. “We generally have a pretty good turnout, and this year should be no exception.”
Marching bands from Davis, Eisenhower, East Valley and West Valley high schools are expected to march in the parade, along with a joint color guard from East Valley and West Valley junior ROTC cadets.
A moment of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. Friday — the traditional start time for the Veterans Day parade — and the parade will step off at 11:01, Gatton said.
The Yakima parade will be preceded by the annual Veterans Day breakfast, from 7-10 a.m. at Post 379, 118 S. Fifth Ave. Veterans eat for free, with a small cost for family members.
Immediately following the parade, all youth participating in it will be treated to hot dogs and soda behind the VFW post. Food will be available for purchase from the Kim’s Got Smoke BBQ food truck, and live music will entertain VFW patrons during the afternoon, Gatton said.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office is predicting partly cloudy conditions for later this week, with high temperatures in the mid-30s and lows in the teens.
“Sunny and cool, I’ll take it,” Gatton said. “Especially after last year was windy and rainy (for the parade).”
Applications for anyone wishing to participate in the Yakima parade are available online at vfwpost379.org or by visiting the post this week, he added.
Many area schools will be hosting programs leading up to Veterans Day this week, and often invite participation from veterans. Contact your local school or district for more information.
Other Veterans Day parades
In Prosser, Veterans Day events begin with a breakfast hosted by Prosser Memorial Health from 7-10 a.m. Friday at the Prosser Senior Citizens Club, 1231 Dudley Ave. Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast, coffee and pastries, with veterans receiving an appreciation gift.
The veterans procession through downtown Prosser begins at 11 a.m. Friday in Prosser Park, 902 Seventh St.
The annual Ellensburg Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. from the Ellensburg Police Department on Pearl Street. The parade route travels north on Pearl, east on Sixth and south on Pine back to the police department.
Sunnyside events
American Legion Post 73 in Sunnyside will host a Veterans Day program starting at 11 a.m. Friday at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza, at Ninth Street and Edison Avenue.
Greg Schlieve, Sunnyside Post 73 commander, said a brief history of Veterans Day will begin the program.
“We will then dedicate the two black granite walls that were installed at the Memorial last June: the Star-Spangled Banner Wall and the Declaration of Independence Wall,” Schlieve said.
Jennifer Alvarado, a music teacher at McClure School in Grandview, will sing the national anthem during the dedication service. The program will conclude with a 21-gun salute and “Taps,” which will be performed by Michelle De Boer.
Henry Ebbelaar will release white doves at the conclusion of the program in remembrance of those men from Sunnyside who gave their lives for our country, Schlieve said.
More information is available at the Sunnyside American Legion Post 73 Facebook page.
Yakama Warriors events
The Yakama Warriors veterans association has numerous events planned this week, including attending school assemblies at the Yakama Tribal School on Tuesday and at West Valley and White Swan high schools on Wednesday, board member Andy Thompson said.
For Veterans Day itself, a flag raising ceremony is 8 a.m. Friday at the Yakama Warriors building at 480 Buster Road in Toppenish. The group will present the colors for the grand entry at the Veterans Powwow at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the White Swan Pavilion.
More information on these and other veteran events is available at yakamawarriors.com.
McAllister Museum open house
The McAllister Museum of Aviation will host its annual Veterans Day Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on the eastern end of the Yakima Air Terminal property.
The museum, with its entrance at 2008 S. 16th Ave. in Yakima, is in the original hanger built by Charlie McAllister and his brother in 1926 and includes a display of McAllister’s historic 1933 glider flight in the Yakima Clipper, which set a Northwest soaring endurance record.
Veterans and their families are encouraged to visit on Veterans Day, as a special display of several authentic military uniforms will join the museum’s collection of general and military memorabilia. These displays tell the stories of local aviators, military pilots and aircraft in Central Washington.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are gratefully appreciated. For more information, visit mcallistermuseum.org.
CWU plans RED Week events
The Central Washington University Veterans Center in Ellensburg is planning a series of events this week in honor of Veterans Day.
The annual RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Week began Monday, Nov. 7, with a flag placing on Walnut Mall, outside Bouillon Hall, at 3:15 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Veterans Center will host the inaugural Veterans Brunch at 11:30 a.m. in the Student Union and Recreation Center. A Vet Corps Navigator will attend to talk about the veteran resources available on campus.
“There are going to be a lot of opportunities to engage with the community and fellow veterans,” Veterans Center Director Ruben Cardenas said in a news release. “It’s a great chance for our servicemen and women to get out there and feel recognized. That’s what RED Week is all about.”
The schedule of events continues Thursday with the Marine Corps birthday party at 3 p.m. in Bouillon Hall, room 214. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony features the oldest Marine cutting the cake and the youngest Marine receiving the first piece of cake.
The CWU campus will be closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day, but members of the campus community are encouraged to join other local veterans for the annual parade in downtown Ellensburg, starting at the police station at 11 a.m.
For more information about RED Week, call 509-963-3028 or email va@cwu.edu.
