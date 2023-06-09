Treaty Days Toppenish parade

Four members of Toppenish Royalty light up the rainy day with their smiles and waves during the Yakama Nation Treaty Days parade held in Toppenish, Wash., on Friday, June 9, 2023. 

 SANTIAGO OCHOA Yakima Herald-Republic

Hundreds of people jammed into the streets around the Yakama Nation’s headquarters and the neighboring Legends Casino Hotel parking lot just west of Toppenish on Friday as a parade commemorating the 1855 Treaty motored through.

A common display in the parade was the image of President Richard Nixon, who in 1972 signed an executive order that returned the eastern face of the sacred Pahto (Mount Adams) to the Yakamas. 

“I don’t know how many parades in the United States honor the actions of Nixon but the Yakama Nation honors Nixon for signing the executive order,” said Emily Washines, a Yakama scholar and historian.

Each year, the Yakama Nation has an annual commemoration that includes a parade, powwow, softball tournament, rodeo and stick games.

A powwow at White Swan Pavilion on Mission Road near the Toppenish Creek Longhouse is open to the public and will be held through Sunday.

On June 9, 1855, a delegation of tribal leaders gathered in Walla Walla with territorial governor Isaac Stevens and signed the Yakama Treaty, which confederated 14 bands and tribes into the Yakama Nation, established reservation boundaries and preserved the Yakamas’ traditional hunting, fishing and food gathering rights and ceremonial practices.

Treaty Days Toppenish parade

Scenes from the Yakama Nation Treaty Days parade held in Toppenish, Wash., on Friday, June 9, 2023. 

Under the treaty, the Yakamas ceded more than 11 million acres to the federal government in exchange for the exclusive use to the 1.3 -million-acre reservation.

But all not all promises to the Yakama in the treaty were kept by the federal government. One broken promise was the loss of Pahto. Yakamas had fought long and hard to see the sacred mountain returned since the treaty’s signing, Washines said.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is Chaw Panalaakt Pahto, or Never Forget Pahto.

There were many steps the Yakamas went through, even meeting with the federal claims commission only to be told that it would take a presidential executive order to fix the boundary mistake and return the mountain, she said.

“And the people who told us that at that time I don’t think they believed we would seek an executive order and that Nixon would have signed it,” Washines said.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Yakima County Government, Lower Valley Reporter

Hi, I’m Phil Ferolito, longtime reporter with the Yakima Herald-Republic, where I have gained an array of experience from covering small city governments and school districts to big-picture issues concerning county government, crime and the Yakama Nation, a federally recognized tribe with important historical and cultural ties to the land.  I began with the Herald-Republic in Oct. 2000 as a copy editor, designing pages, writing headlines and proof-reading stories. Over the years I have covered four Lower Valley municipalities, Granger, Toppenish, Wapato and Harrah, and the Yakama Nation. My goal always has been to shine a light in dark places and bring readers closer to concerning issues, important people, and other events in our community.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment