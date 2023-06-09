Hundreds of people jammed into the streets around the Yakama Nation’s headquarters and the neighboring Legends Casino Hotel parking lot just west of Toppenish on Friday as a parade commemorating the 1855 Treaty motored through.

A common display in the parade was the image of President Richard Nixon, who in 1972 signed an executive order that returned the eastern face of the sacred Pahto (Mount Adams) to the Yakamas.

PHOTOS: Yakama Nation Treaty Days parade in Toppenish Despite the clouds and rain, hundreds of Yakima County residents attended the Yakama Nation Treaty Days parade held in Toppenish, Wash., on Fr…

“I don’t know how many parades in the United States honor the actions of Nixon but the Yakama Nation honors Nixon for signing the executive order,” said Emily Washines, a Yakama scholar and historian.

Each year, the Yakama Nation has an annual commemoration that includes a parade, powwow, softball tournament, rodeo and stick games.

A powwow at White Swan Pavilion on Mission Road near the Toppenish Creek Longhouse is open to the public and will be held through Sunday.

On June 9, 1855, a delegation of tribal leaders gathered in Walla Walla with territorial governor Isaac Stevens and signed the Yakama Treaty, which confederated 14 bands and tribes into the Yakama Nation, established reservation boundaries and preserved the Yakamas’ traditional hunting, fishing and food gathering rights and ceremonial practices.

Under the treaty, the Yakamas ceded more than 11 million acres to the federal government in exchange for the exclusive use to the 1.3 -million-acre reservation.

But all not all promises to the Yakama in the treaty were kept by the federal government. One broken promise was the loss of Pahto. Yakamas had fought long and hard to see the sacred mountain returned since the treaty’s signing, Washines said.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is Chaw Panalaakt Pahto, or Never Forget Pahto.

There were many steps the Yakamas went through, even meeting with the federal claims commission only to be told that it would take a presidential executive order to fix the boundary mistake and return the mountain, she said.

“And the people who told us that at that time I don’t think they believed we would seek an executive order and that Nixon would have signed it,” Washines said.