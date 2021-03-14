Pandemic in the Yakima Valley: Stories from a doctor, priest and family that has spent 1 year apart

There’s not a precise term to describe how this moment feels, no word that combines the pain, sadness, mental exhaustion, anxiety, hope and relief that arise when a yearlong global pandemic might finally be drawing to close.
We’ve been through something profound over the past year. Those of us who’ve survived are lucky, but that doesn’t mean we’re OK. Some of us lost loved ones. Some of us were sick for months and will feel lifelong effects. Some of us lost our livelihoods. Even the luckiest among us were cut off from friends and family for an entire year. There are grandparents who haven’t held their grandchildren. There are people whose only in-person human contact has been waving through windows to delivery people.
We’ve adapted our entire lives to this virus, wearing masks, working from home, celebrating drive-by birthdays and graduations. We’ve watched our kids go to school via computer screen. We’ve lost half a million Americans to COVID including 385 in Yakima County. Nearly 1 in 9 Yakima County residents contracted the virus. And, while the rates have slowed, those numbers are still going up.
Now as we observe the anniversary of the pandemic’s beginning in Washington, it does seem as though — maybe, hopefully, finally — we’ve weathered the worst. It turned out to be a much longer tunnel than we realized a year ago, but there is light at the end. It’s springtime. Local kids are back in classrooms. An unprecedented vaccine-development effort has borne fruit in the form of three vaccines already in distribution and another two in Phase 3 clinical trials.
When things will “return to normal” and what that will look like is anybody’s guess, but it won’t be all at once. And even when the pandemic ends, its psychological, mental, emotional and spiritual effects will linger. Everyone who’s lived through this will continue to feel them, whether they’ve suffered tragic losses or endured the more mundane trauma of a yearlong self-isolation.
That we might refer to the latter as “lucky” speaks to the depth of trauma we’ve experienced, because while that trauma is collective in some ways, it’s also variable by individual. There is no universal COVID story; everybody has their own. What follows are three of them from here in Yakima. These are your friends and neighbors. This is what it’s been like for them.
• Dr. Margaret Russell knew, because of the nature of her job, that she had to be extra careful. Some of her patients have had COVID and been hospitalized. In the early days of the pandemic, she was among those charged with administering drive-up COVID tests in the parking lot of the Central Washington Family Medicine clinic where she works. So she washed her clothes after work every day. She isolated herself.
And when the holidays came around and her family gathered in Clark Fork, Idaho, at the small family compound they call “the cabin,” she didn’t join them. She didn’t want to risk taking the virus with her.
“You’ve gone to work for 10 solid months in fear every single day,” Russell said. “You think, ‘Is this the day I bring it home? Is this the day I get sick?’ The worry and the anxiety, it just builds and builds and it stays in you.”
But plenty of family members — Russell is the oldest of 12 — made the trip. They all quarantined. They all tested negative. They should have been safe.
“But then my parents decided to go to church at a little, tiny country church on Christmas,” Russell said. “There were only eight people there. Eight people in a tiny, little church. And one of them was coughing.”
Her siblings called on Jan. 3 to tell Russell their mother, Mary K. Russell, was sick. Really sick. They took her to Bonner General Hospital in Sandpoint, Idaho, where she was diagnosed with COVID, treated and released. But they figured her positive test meant their father, Robert LaBarre Russell, likely had the virus too. By then several of her siblings had, had contact with her parents. So they were tested, too. Six of them were positive and so was her father, all tracing back to that church on Christmas.
Robert, 87, had it the worst. A former mining engineer and executive whose work took him to Zambia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea and whose resume included stints at some of the largest copper, silver and gold mines in the world, Miner Bob as he was known to his friends and colleagues was one of those larger-than-life types.
“Anywhere you go in the mining world, if you mention my father’s name people know who he was,” Russell said.
He had just begun writing a memoir when he was admitted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane on Jan. 13. He died Jan. 22.
“He was 87, but he was the kind of person who had all his marbles,” Russell said. “He was an amazing, amazing man. He was reading National Geographic and the Wall Street Journal in the ICU on 55 liters of oxygen.”
As a medical professional and his daughter, Russell became the de facto coordinator of his care. She consulted with him as her father decided not to take the last-ditch step of being intubated.
“His chances of coming off that ventilator were probably pretty close to zero; he would probably die on that ventilator,” Russell said. “He decided he wanted, whatever time he had left, to talk with people.”
And talk he did.
“I was continuously putting the phone up to his ear with one after another of his family members to say goodbye,” Russell said.
It was important but difficult, she said, adding that she has survivor’s guilt because she was vaccinated early and her father wasn’t. She expects that will lessen with time. She was angry at first about the way her father, and by extension, her siblings had gotten sick because some person at some church had coughed without a mask. That lessened with time. Dealing with people, including patients, who don’t take COVID seriously didn’t help. But Russell had work to do.
“It was hard and it still is,” Russell said. “There are people who don’t believe in the vaccine or think it’s all overblown and a big joke. But at the end of the day, I’m a doctor and I’m treating that patient, and I just have to put my personal issues back in their little box and be kind. That person deserves my utmost right here and now, and maybe I can make a difference for them. I feel bad for them that, for whatever reason, their education level or their political inclinations have contributed to their stance on things. But I just have to look beyond that and treat the person that needs me. Then when I come home, am I sad? Yeah, I’m sad.”
Robert LaBarre Russell was laid to rest in a small ceremony in Idaho. Only family were invited.
“Hopefully by summer our family will be able to gather as a whole and be up at the cabin and share the stories and the pictures,” Russell said. “We want to have a really good memorial for my dad.”
• Monsignor John Ecker of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima had a cold.
He didn’t think much of it; this was mid-December, and he always has a cold around Christmastime. He’s always just worked through it. During his 33-year stint at St. Paul’s, he’s never missed a weekend at the altar. Certainly not a Christmas Mass.
So there he was up in front of his congregation for the 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday morning, Dec. 20. He had celebrated the 7 a.m. Mass and was almost through the 9 a.m. Mass when it happened.
“I dramatically passed out in front of all of the parishioners,” he said.
The 87-year-old (he turns 88 this week) Ecker still runs two miles six days a week over at the track next to Franklin Park. He’s quick with a joke. He reads. He records online messages for St. Paul’s website. He’s a constant, vibrant presence at the church, known for his salt-of-the-earth manner and his lively homilies delivered with a lingering hint of a Massachusetts accent.
But suddenly he was weak enough to faint doing the job he’d done dutifully every week for decades. It was, indeed, dramatic. Ecker cracked his head. There was blood. The congregants in their pews were shocked. Because of COVID restrictions, the church was only at 25% capacity, but there were still about 100 people there. Three of them, nurses who happened to be in attendance, rushed to the altar.
“I was only out for a minute or two,” Ecker said. “And there were three beautiful nurses looking down at me when I woke up.”
He was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, where they superglued his head wound shut and tested him for COVID. It came back positive. That was the cold he hadn’t worried about.
“I didn’t think the discomfort was serious enough to be COVID,” said Ecker, who by that time had counseled numerous parishioners through their own COVID cases and those of their loved ones.
They offered him what they called “bam therapy,” an experimental treatment using the antibody bamlanivimab. He was discharged within six or seven hours.
“I felt OK, and from then on every day was better,” Ecker said. “Five days later I was out running.”
Missing Christmas Mass, which he watched via livestream, was difficult. But the prayers and well-wishes from parishioners sustained him. They applauded when he returned the next week.
As scary as COVID is for anyone, it’s substantially more dangerous to those in Ecker’s age group. People 85 and older are about three times more likely to die from it than those aged 74 to 84 and 7,900 times more likely to die from it than people 5 to 17 years old, according to the CDC. But, while Ecker knew he was confronting his own mortality, that aspect of it didn’t trouble him.
“I do that all the time,” he said with a hint of a chuckle. “I was just grateful for having such a light taste of it.”
• Dana Pride, 62, moved in with her 88-year-old father, Joseph Fram, last March so she could take care of him during the pandemic.
He has cancer, so leaving his duplex posed a huge risk. He needed help.
“His doctor just flat-out said, ‘If you get this, you’ll die; you just don’t have an immune system,” Pride said.
That was in February, before “social distancing” had even entered the lexicon. The next month, when the first Yakima County cases were reported, she and her husband, local pastor Willie Pride, had a decision to make. Willie’s job meant he would still be in contact with people, so to ensure her own health — and by extension her father’s survival — Pride would have to isolate herself from him.
As a family, they decided she would move in with Fram to help out and keep him from being alone. Willie would stay with their 23-year-old son, Nathan, who has developmental disabilities and can’t live on his own. Back then they thought it would only be for about six weeks. They figured it would be tough, but they could do it. They had to. Their daughter, Jahla Brown, who lives in Olympia, put it in simple terms.
“She knew the gravity of the situation,” Pride said. “She said, ‘You can’t let Grandpa die.’”
And that was that. Of course those six weeks turned into 12 weeks, turned into six months, turned into a year. Pride, who works as program coordinator for the University of Washington GEAR UP program, has lived with Fram since, working from his home. She’s seen her husband and son plenty, but always outdoors and always at least six feet apart with masks on. Sometimes they go to Dairy Queen and sit, eating ice cream in separate cars with the windows rolled down so they can talk. The first time they did that, Pride realized how hard the arrangement was going to be on Willie.
“I saw tears in his eyes,” she said.
Those meetings are still emotionally difficult, but they’re also a lifeline. Willie has lost five relatives to COVID including a brother and a son from his previous marriage.
“He’s always looking ahead to when it’s going to be over,” Pride said of her 73-year-old husband. “I think it may be harder on him.”
That’s not to say the separation has been easy for her. But she has enjoyed the time with her father. She speaks glowingly of Fram, who from 1964 to 1986 was the superintendent of the Yakima Valley School, a Selah residential facility for people with severe developmental disabilities. Years ago Pride launched a website, www.joefram.wordpress.com, dedicated to cataloguing his accomplishments. There are entries about his work with the Kennedy family in the early days of the Special Olympics, and mentions of how he helped develop the individualized education program for students with disabilities, a system now used throughout the country.
“The great thing is my dad and I get along really well, so it wasn’t a struggle there,” Pride said.
Still, it’s been a year. She doesn’t know whether she’d have done the same thing had she known it would last this long.
“But the best thing is that I’ve taken it one day at a time,” Pride said. “I never said, ‘Wow, it’s going to be a year.’ I never thought of it that way.”
She and Fram both got the vaccine recently. So did her mother, Fram’s ex-wife who also lives in Yakima. That doesn’t mean she can move back in with her husband and son just yet, but it does mean she can let herself start thinking about it.
“It’s like a tentative relief,” Pride said. “It’s like, ‘OK, we can see the end of it coming.’”
She already has plans.
“The first thing I want to do after we are fully vaccinated is to go and hug my mom,” Pride said. “Then go home, to my husband and son.”