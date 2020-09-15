Yakima County Commissioner Norm Childress has died from pancreatic cancer, Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza announced Tuesday morning.
“Today is a sad day for all of us because we lost a great man,” she said in a news release responding to Childress’ death.
Childress — former Grandview mayor — was battling advanced pancreatic cancer, Yakima County officials said Monday. He was receiving hospice care at his Grandview home.
Fellow commissioners Vicki Baker and Ron Anderson said Childress learned he was suffering late-stage terminal pancreatic cancer a few weeks ago.
Childress served on Grandview’s City Council, Planning Commission and spent four terms as mayor, 20 years of service in all, Mendoza said in the release.
Childress was instrumental in seeing Grandview achieve several projects, including swimming pool improvements, a dog park and the implementation of a program enhancing the city’s economy.
“He truly left his mark here by the many projects he worked on. However, his main goal was to empower all of us to step up and make Grandview better,” Mendoza said
Childress was elected to the Yakima County Commission District 3 — which covers a swath of the Lower Valley — in November 2018.
This story will be updated.