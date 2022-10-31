It’s time for delicious pan de muerto, a special bread that celebrates Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Who doesn’t crave a delicious pan de muerto with a cup of hot chocolate? Mexican tradition said that this bread is loved by everyone, the dead and the living, which is why it is a must in Dia de los Muertos offerings and altars, and in homes that celebrate this pre-Hispanic tradition in Mexico.
Yakima Valley bakeries begin making pan de muerto as early as mid-October. It is round in shape to represent the cycle of life, decorated with four strips and a sphere in the center (simulating the bones and skull), and sprinkled with sugar flavored with azahar (orange blossom) to remember the deceased.
Some Mexican bakeries, called panderías, bake it in the morning and afternoon. Some offer it all day, others only in the evening. But they all agree on one thing: No Yakima Valley bakery can do without pan de muerto this time of year.
Today, everyone in the Valley can savor a delicious pan de muerto for breakfast or snack, or put it on an ofrenda at home to remember loved ones who have died.
Pan de muerto in the Valley
In the 1990s, there were only a few Mexican bakeries in the Valley, said Rafael Gomez, owner of La Morenita Bakery in Yakima. The only Mexican bakery in Yakima was La Petunia 1, owned by Polo Aguilera, with whom Gomez worked, he said.
“People would ask for certain bread, such as pan de muerto and telera (a roll used in tortas), although bolillos and conchas were sold,” he said.
That’s how La Petunía 1 began making pan de muerto in Yakima, responding to customer requests and using recipes brought in by bakers from Mexico.
Gomez acquired La Petunia 1 in 2001 and changed the name to La Morenita. At the business, located at 117 E. Walnut St., Gomez has continued the tradition of pan de muerto.
In Toppenish, El Porvenir Bakery, 209 S. Toppenish Ave., which has been around for nearly 30 years, also makes pan de muerto, said owner Miguel Montiel.
“Nobody made pan de muerto. I came in making pan de muerto. ... At that time (in the 1990s) the only bakeries were La Petunía 1 in Yakima, La Barajas in Wapato, La Texanita in Sunnyside,” Montiel said. But not all of them made pan de muerto.
“People were asking for pan de muerto,” and so he started making the puff pastry version (the most popular pan de muerto) that he learned to make in Mexico City, where he is originally from, and which his customers knew.
Over time, he added the pan de ánimas, which represents human figures, typical of the regions of Guerrero and Oaxaca, he said.
Recipes can vary, Gomez said. In his bakery “the recipe is homemade, brought in by bakers from Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca. Everyone has their own style,” he said.
The recipe has also been modified to suit people’s tastes. Pan de muerto is prepared according to the region where the customers come from, he said, which is why people can find several types of pan de muerto in the Valley.
The smell of pan de muerto
Sergio Esquivel, who has been an employee at La Morenita for five years, starts working with the dough to make pan de muerto at 5 a.m. so it comes out hot for the morning customers.
His recipe is not a secret, he said. He learned it from the other bakers who work there, but he works hard so that his pan de muerto comes out of the oven “with more quality, with more flavor.”
His efforts pay off. Customers can smell the pan de muerto from the moment they arrive at the bakery, and take it home to savor it. It has a soft texture inside and out, mixed with the taste of sugar and the smell of azahar, and is an experience that only comes once a year during Dia de los Muertos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.