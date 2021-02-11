A pair of storms moving across Washington and Oregon through Saturday are expected to bring more snow, colder temperatures and single-digit wind chills to the region, along with travel difficulties.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. is predicting heavy snow through Saturday across much of South Central and Southeast Washington and Eastern Oregon. The possibility of more snow, windy conditions and cold temperatures in the Yakima Valley continues well into next week, the seven-day forecast indicates.
The first wave of snow is forecast through Friday afternoon, with another round in store Friday into Saturday afternoon. More snow is expected in the second wave with 3-4 inches possible in Yakima, and much more in the Cascades.
Officials issued a winter storm warning Thursday afternoon for the east slopes of the Washington and Oregon Cascades, including the cities of Cle Elum and Cliffdell. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.
For the east slopes of the Cascades heavy snow is expected through Friday, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches predicted and up to 18 inches above 5,000 feet. An additional 8 to 15 inches can be expected Friday night through Saturday in the Washington Cascades, meteorologists said.
Lows for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights will be in the teens, climbing to the low 20s on Monday, the National Weather Service predicts.
Very cold wind chills of near to below zero are expected, and breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting snow, which could cause areas of poor visibility.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with travel along the passes and portions of Interstate 90 impacted. Authorities were already seeing weather-related travel issues Thursday, with accidents and spinouts. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Oregon, a winter storm warning has been issued for Portland, Vancouver, and surrounding areas starting Thursday with a blizzard warning in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland. Forecasters expect from 2 to 6 inches of snow Thursday around the Portland and Vancouver, Washington areas, and possible freezing rain to the west and south of Portland.
Gale warnings also have been issued for the Washington and Oregon coasts. Seattle may see a few inches of snow.
Learn the latest road conditions for the state by calling 511.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.