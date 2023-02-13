In another positive sign that the COVID pandemic is waning, the caution tape has been removed from the painted pianos placed across the Yakima Valley more than three years ago by the Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club.
And new pianos — some painted, others awaiting a fresh look — are slowly being added, organizers of the project said, with more waiting in the wings as the Rotarians pursue a new grant.
“I’ve got a list of people who have wanted to give us their pianos. There’s no shortage of people wanting to donate,” said Nathan Hull, the former Sunrise Rotary president who began the painted piano project in November 2019.
Hull had noticed public, free-to-play pianos in other cities and thought they would provide visual and audible enhancement to the Yakima Valley.
The Rotary club secured a $15,000 grant and partnered with the Yakima Arts Commission, which identified artists to paint the pianos. They debuted with fresh paint jobs at locations such as the Valley Mall in Union Gap, Single Hill Brewing Co., the Glenwood Square shopping center and Collaboration Coffee.
Unfortunately, the fun and the music stopped as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in March 2020 and many locations with the pianos were temporarily shut down. When they reopened, the pianos were off-limits for fear of spreading the virus, Hull said.
“The pianos stayed where they were, but some of them had tape on them and were off-limits,” he added. “Glenwood Square, with its piano next to Zesta Cucina, was a good example of that.”
But now the figurative fallboards have been flipped back open, and the project’s goal of exposing Yakima Valley residents to the instrument and providing a casual chance to play the piano has resumed.
Two new donated pianos have been placed. One is at the new Yakima County Development Association offices at 2520 W. Washington Ave., near the Yakima airport. Another is at the Yakima Chief Hops Ranches facility in Zillah.
The latter piano, painted white with dancing hops across its music stand, was unveiled Jan. 20 in the Yakima Chief Ranches lobby, Hull said.
It is the 10th location with a piano. In addition to the ones mentioned, they are placed in the Yakima Valley College student union building, Yakima Chief Hops’ main office on Division Street, Bearded Monkey’s music store and Hop Capital Brewing Co.
The last of those locations closed last month, and Hull said he is unsure what will happen to the piano.
“Once we place the piano, it’s the property of the business where we placed it. So it’s up to them to keep it tuned and accessible to the public,” he added.
The 2019 painted piano initiative was helped by a grant from Rotary International, and this year Sunrise Rotary is pursuing a grant through the Washington State Arts Commission to expand the project.
Hull said the piano in the YCDA offices — a player piano complete with several boxes full of old music rolls — will be painted soon. A dedication ceremony is planned after the paint job is complete.
For more information on the painted pianos, visit the Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.