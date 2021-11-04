Pacific Power will discuss and seek feedback on its draft Clean Energy Implementation Plan next week during a public meeting.
The online meeting is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will discuss the company’s four-year energy plan for 2022-25, as it works to meet the goals of Washington’s recently-passed Clean Energy Transformation Act.
Actions within Pacific Power’s clean energy plan include a long-term switch to carbon-free and non-emitting resources; improved energy efficiency for homes, offices and businesses; and a “demand response” system that changes customers’ electricity usage at certain high-demand times to put less pressure on the energy grid.
Overall, the clean energy plan will serve as a road map for how Pacific Power produces energy and delivers it to its 100,000 Yakima Valley customers over the next four years, spokesman Tom Gauntt said.
“We aim to aggressively reduce emissions by building more renewable resources while reducing and eventually eliminating power generated by fossil fuels,” Gauntt wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “The virtual public meetings are a chance for the public to comment on our plans for putting (Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act) into practice.”
This online meeting is open to all Pacific Power customers, and will include Spanish interpretation services. To participate, visit https://rmi-org.zoom.us/j/94789535302 or call 888-788-0099. Those who are unable to attend the online meeting may submit written comments directly to CEIP@pacificorp.com.
Further information on the company’s clean energy plan is available at pacificorp.com/ceip
