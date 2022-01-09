Pacific Power submits clean energy plan to state

Pacific Power has filed its first Clean Energy Implementation Plan with state officials after a lengthy process of planning and public hearings.
Four main initiatives are outlined for 2022-25:
• Adding renewable energy resources sources — primarily wind and solar power with additional battery storage capacity — which will be online by 2024.
• Energy efficiency programs for residential and commercial customers.
• Demand response incentives, which involve payments to residential, business and irrigation customers prompting them to reduce their energy use during peak times.
• Community outreach and engagement.
The 179-page document, filed Dec. 30, fulfills provisions of Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in May 2019. The legislation directs utilities to pursue a clean energy future while assuring that benefits from transforming to clean power are equitably distributed among all Washingtonians, all at a reasonable cost.
“Specifically, utilities must show that by Dec. 31, 2025, all coal-fired generation has been removed from Washington’s allocation of electricity. By Jan. 1, 2030, utilities must be greenhouse gas neutral, and by 2045, 100% of Washington’s electricity supply must come from non-emitting and renewable resources,” ” company officials state in the plan’s executive summary.
The plan’s average annual costs based on current estimates is approximately $4.7 million per year. An average $4.7 million increase in revenue requirement would result in customer rate impacts of approximately 1.4% on average.
Randy Baker, director of resource planning at PacifiCorp, Pacific Power’s parent company, stressed during a Nov. 10 public hearing that the plan’s estimated cost is not necessarily the amount passed on to ratepayers.
“Setting rates is a separate process,” he said.
Spokesman Drew Hanson reiterated last week the exact effect on rates isn’t known right now because the utility’s actual costs will drive rate changes. Proposed rate changes go to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission for review.
“It is important to note the incremental cost calculation in the plan filing is an estimate, subject to future external factors, such as actual project costs, market prices for electricity and natural gas, of potential costs associated with meeting CETA requirements,” he said in an email.
Questions and criticism
The plan sent to state officials documents the public hearing process, questions and comments received, and how Pacific Power answered those questions.
Public meetings began in April 2021, and the utility had three online public participation meetings to discuss draft versions of the plan, one in September, October and November. It also had seven online meetings of an Equity Advisory Group to assess the plan’s impact on Central Washington communities, including “highly impacted communities” such as the Yakama Nation and portions of Yakima with a primarily Spanish-speaking population.
A log of public feedback published in the plan shows more than 240 questions and comments were received before, during and after the three public meetings and the seven EAG meetings.
Plenty of questions and criticism were received, too, from groups such as the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, The Energy Project, the Northwest Energy Coalition and the Sierra Club.
For example, the Northwest Energy Coalition wrote that Pacific Power’s Clean Energy Implementation Plan, or CEIP, should have been a more concise document focusing on energy savings for the next four years.
“Since this is the first time CEIPs have been developed by Washington utilities, we expect the first efforts to serve as a springboard for clarification, refinement, and improvement,” the coalition’s statement read. “A CEIP should be a relatively short, concise, stand-alone document that clearly delineates the specific actions a utility will undertake over the four-year implementation period.
“It is not intended to be a mini-integrated resource plan weighing many options, but an explanation of the specific actions that will be undertaken in the short term, just the next four years.”
NWEC did praise portions of Pacific Power’s CEIP, in particular the demand response incentives.
“Demand response is one of the bright spots in the plan,” the NWEC wrote. “While many details remain to be decided, both the very ambitious acquisition targets during the CEIP period and the range of measures, programs and rate designs indicate that the company is now taking the potential and importance of demand response and load management seriously.”
These demand response programs, expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022, are new to Pacific Power’s customers in Central and Southeast Washington, said Peter Schaffer with PacifiCorp’s customer solutions department.
Demand response provides an additional 10 megawatts of capacity per year at a cost of $1.5 million to $2 million each year, with about half of that money going back to customers as incentives, Schaffer said.
It works like this: The utility issues a demand response event, typically during the middle of the day in summer and winter months. The event is transmitted via power line carrier or radio signal, and electricity use is adjusted automatically within participating homes and businesses.
For residential customers, this primarily means a smart thermostat that adjusts heat and air conditioning settings during high-demand hours, and a switch on their water heater that shifts its operation to less in-demand times.
Agricultural users would receive an incentive to reduce their irrigation pumping loads for a set number of hours, typically during the summer.
Further information on the company’s clean energy plan is available at www.pacificorp.com/ceip.
