Pacific Power continues to repair damage from a Saturday windstorm that left more than 15,000 customers without electricity in the Yakima area.
Scattered outages continued Sunday in Wapato, Zillah, Toppenish, Yakima, Selah, White Swan and other communities, according to a Pacific Power news release.
By 5 p.m. Sunday, Pacific Power crews and contractors had restored power to about 7,000 customers. Power should be restored to remaining 8,300 customers without electricity by 6 p.m. Monday, the company said.
“Crews are running into significant damage and in some places needing to clear roads before repair can begin,” said Bill Clemens, regional business manager.
Pacific Power provided these safety tips:
- Stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 and report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.
- Don’t drive over downed power lines.
- Check on your neighbors, especially those who may need special assistance, if you can do so safely.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.
- If you are using alternate heat or cooking sources, remember to allow plenty of ventilation. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors.
- If you are using a generator, make sure to follow all manufacturer’s instructions. Make sure the generator is outside and not near any household air intakes. Do not connect the generator directly to your breaker box as this can create a dangerous situation for crews working on the power lines. Instead, plug essential appliances directly into the generator.