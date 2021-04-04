Yakima County residents who have had trouble paying their electricity bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic might qualify for help.
New funding is available through local agencies to pay past-due balances of up to $2,500 for those who qualify, according to a news release from Pacific Power.
People with a past-due balance who have received energy assistance in the past 16 months automatically qualify. Pacific Power will contact those customers directly and no further action is required.
Customers with past-due amounts who have not received energy assistance in that period can call their local agencies to see if they qualify as well.
People in Upper Yakima County can contact Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington at www.yvoic.org
- or call 509-452-7145.
- In Lower Yakima County, people can contact Northwest Community Action Center at
- or call 509-865-7630.
Funding is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Customers can call Pacific Power anytime at 1-888-221-7070 to sign up for a flexible payment arrangement of up to 18 months. The company can also reset existing payment plans over a longer period. To find out more, visit pacificpower.net/service.