A public presentation on addiction and recovery is planned Monday at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
Joseph Skrajewski, executive director of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Rancho Mirage, Calif., will speak at the university’s “Advancements in Medical Education on Addiction and Finding Happiness in Recovery” at the Terrace Heights campus, according to a news release from the university.
Student organizers of the event say the goal is to help people learn about and remove the stigma associated with addiction and recovery, the release said.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday and is open to the public.