The sunshine and warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s were a nice mid-February gift, but the Yakima Valley received a sharp reminder that winter isn’t over as strong winds, cold temperatures and a few snow flurries returned on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Cold weather is expected to stick around this week, with a record low temperature possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office predict.
“We’re definitely expecting single-digit lows across the entire forecast area,” weather service meteorologist Cole Evans said Tuesday afternoon. “Yakima’s record low for Feb. 23 is 8 degrees, set in 2019, so that’s very much in play.”
Cities across the Yakima Valley enjoyed high temperatures in the 50s and 60s throughout the past week, with the Yakima Air Terminal topping out at 60 on Saturday, Feb. 19.
A cold front with strong north and northeasterly winds blew through the region on Monday, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph, and the cold air returned, Evans said.
“Northerly breezes are pulling in cold air from the north,” he added. “We’ll gradually warm up this week as those winds die down.”
A few flurries and snow showers were reported in Yakima County Monday into the early hours of Tuesday. State Route 241 closed from milepost 9 to milepost 24 near Sunnyside closed Monday night and Tuesday morning due to multiple collisions, blowing snow and poor visibility, the Washington State Department of Transportation website reported. The road reopened Tuesday afternoon as conditions improved.
The majority of snowfall was reported in southeast Washington and northeast Oregon, where authorities say as many as 98 cars and trucks crashed on a one-mile stretch of snow- and ice-covered Interstate 84.
The Oregon State Police were called at 12:20 p.m. Monday to an initial pileup about 20 miles east of Pendleton, causing several injuries that required hospitalization, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Interstate 84 was closed most of Monday westbound from Baker City to just east of Pendleton, with trucks being stopped at Ontario. The interstate was closed eastbound from near Pendleton to near La Grande. Both directions were open on Tuesday afternoon.
High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 30s by the end of the week in Yakima County, the NWS website predicts, with a slight chance of rain or snow on Sunday as clouds return to the region. For a complete forecast, visit the weather service's Pendleton office website.
