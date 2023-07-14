The Yakima Health District will purchase 1,500 boxes of opioid overdose-reversing Narcan, some of which will be distributed to businesses and offices.
Andre Fresco, director of the health district, said he’s spoken with multiple community partners and business owners who expressed interest in having Narcan, also known by its generic name, naloxone, on their premises for people experiencing an overdose. The health district also will distribute the doses through its mobile clinic.
"Upper Valley, Lower Valley, we want people to understand it," he said during board of health meeting. "We want people to have access to this so in the event there is an emergency, it’s readily available."
Fentanyl has been the No. 1 cause of death by overdose in Yakima County in the last five years, by itself and mixed with other drugs. In 2018, the county coroner's office reported 13 overdose deaths related to fentanyl. In 2022, that number hit 53. The health district reported 63 overdose reversals with naloxone in 2018.
Naloxone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the early 1970s and is the only medication with the ability to effectively reverse opioid overdoses. According to the National Institutes of Health, naloxone works in the body for 30 to 90 minutes. More than one dose might be needed to counteract the effects of a strong opiate like fentanyl.
Naloxone gives first responders time to arrive at the scene of an overdose. From there, the patient can receive proper medical attention.
Community needs
While the exact cost of the purchase wasn't available, the district will pay for the Narcan with state funds for public health left over from its 2022 budget. While the district earlier debated whether to use the money to expand its offices, remodel its current space or even open an auxiliary office in the Lower Valley, officials instead opted to purchase the Narcan, which they said made better use of the district’s funds and provided an immediate and much-needed resource to the community.
“There are private companies, restaurants, and social service agencies that wish to have it (Narcan). They have access and opportunities to care for people,” Fresco said. “We’re very pleased to purchase this naloxone but we want this to be more than the distribution of 1,500 boxes of naloxone."
He said the health district will provide education and assistance.
“I do want to make a distinction,” Fresco said. “This is not about giving away products that the health district acquired to individuals without an education. We’re not giving this to businesses who will then distribute it to others. As an example, if a fast-food restaurant has a history of people using drugs on their premises, we want them to have access to these life-saving drugs that they will keep in an event of an emergency.”
The health district will keep track of how often businesses are using Narcan and requesting more. Fresco said he hopes tracking where and when businesses use Narcan will help health district staff gain a better idea of drug use patterns in the county.
Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control for the health district, said staff members have been working with the Yakima County Coroner’s office and potentially first responders to map out hot spots for overdoses across the county to deliver Narcan doses and training to nearby businesses.
She said businesses with public restrooms are particularly common places for overdoses to occur.
Bridging the gap
In March, the FDA approved the over the counter sale of nasal spray Narcan. While the price of the drug has yet to be set by its manufacturer, Emergent BioSolutions, the over-the-counter Narcan nasal spray will likely cost just below $50.
The health district plans to distribute the nasal spray to businesses, not the intramuscular version delivered with a needle. The Narcan nasal spray has a longer shelf life of three years compared to generic naloxone's 18 months.
Fresco said with the introduction of deadly and increasingly popular drugs like fentanyl, drug use has become much riskier, with some opioid users facing the reality of overdosing and potentially dying from as little as one pill.
“We're talking about life or death,” Fresco said.
A report from the Keiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit focused on monitoring health care policy, shows that six in 10 uninsured adults dealing with opioid addiction have low incomes. The majority of them lived well below the federal poverty line.
Harm reduction efforts increase
The purchase of the 1,500 nasal spray Narcan boxes, which contain two doses of the drug each, is part of a continued effort to expand the health district’s harm reduction program.
The district's mobile clinic has a syringe exchange, fentanyl test strips and syphilis screening, along with naloxone and training on how to use it.
Health board members also have discussed a naloxone vending machine to facilitate access to the drug. Most board members support the idea, though no decision has been made.
The health district partners with community organizations like Comprehensive Healthcare, which offer addiction recovery services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.