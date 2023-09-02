Eighty-one purple pinwheels rattled as they spun at Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday, each representing an overdose death in Yakima County last year. Nearby, about 100 people gathered to remember those lost.
Guy Gregg, who is Yakama, broke the silence by singing a washut in honor of his wife, whom he lost to alcohol use disorder in 2000. He was one of a handful of speakers at the 2023 Overdose Awareness Day event.
Gregg spoke about the years after his wife’s death, which he spent raising their seven children and being a grandfather to his 16 grandchildren. He talked about the long-term effects of addiction and the lasting pain of losing a loved one.
“Today, we have 16 grandkids and most of them never got to meet her,” Gregg said. “But my children, on the other hand, they have vivid memories of her and they hurt for her. They show it in different ways, the hurt that they have. I have one child that passed to addiction. My oldest daughter, she’s actively in her addiction and my middle son, he is in prison because of addiction.”
Gregg’s story is not unique. While substance abuse has been an issue in the Yakima Valley for decades, the rise in popularity of more potent and deadly drugs like fentanyl has brought about an alarming amount of overdose deaths in the past five years.
Events like the one at Sarg Hubbard Park were part of International Overdose Awareness Day, which aims to educate communities on the effects and dangers of drugs like fentanyl.
In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 91,799 drug overdose deaths nationwide. Provisional data from 2022 showed that number grew to 107,081, the highest in U.S. history.
The data show 68% of those overdoses involved fentanyl, an opiate 50 times stronger than heroin.
In Yakima County, overdose deaths from all drugs, including fentanyl, more than doubled from 40 in 2018 to 98 in 2021, according to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.
Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, a primary care physician in Yakima, said attitudes toward drug use can keep life-saving medications like naloxone out of the hands of those most at risk of overdosing.
Zuckerman praised organizations in Yakima County like Comprehensive Healthcare and the Yakima Health District, which in the past year have expanded their substance abuse treatment and harm reduction programs.
“I think that our community has taken several admirable steps forward. I think Comprehensive Healthcare particularly, working with our county jail to make sure that MAT (medication-assisted treatment) is available is amazing,” Zuckerman said. “I really applaud the health district for taking the bold move forward as far as getting us Narcan vending machines as a way of getting harm reduction care to people who may be too shy to come and speak to me or others.”
Zuckerman said the resources, expertise and willingness to address the growing fentanyl issue all exist in Yakima, it’s just a matter of coming together with a common goal.
Megan Tweedy, a local mental health and addiction activist who lost her younger brother to a fentanyl overdose in 2020, said she continues to attend and organize events to lift the stigma around drug addiction.
“There is so much stigma and it’s due to just a general not understanding the science behind the disease of addiction and how, really, the brain works,” Tweedy said. “I was guilty of it myself. I tried to stigmatize my brother and I learned that that was not effective, and I think it’s important for people like me to speak out and say there is a better way of doing things, and that is educating yourself and understanding the science behind the diseases.”
Efforts to curb overdose deaths
A day before the overdose awareness event at Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Health District Board of Health voted to place two naloxone-dispensing vending machines in Yakima County.
Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships, said the district is now determining where to place the machines to ensure they’re most accessible to those looking to get a hold of the life-saving drug. One will go in the Upper Valley and one in the Lower Valley.
The machines each hold 150 boxes of nasal-spray naloxone, 300 doses total. Though there has been talk of looking for a more accessible method, the machines will require users to scan a QR code on their phone and go to a website that will show them a code to type into the machine to get the free naloxone.
“Knowing the increasing trends that we’ve been seeing in the last few years related to overdoses, we thought what better to address it than to purchase life-saving medications such as naloxone,” Bravo said. “After seeing many successful stories about the uses of these vending machines and how they’ve been a critical piece in increasing access, we believed these machines would be great to pilot in the community.”
The health district also has a syringe exchange program, a mobile clinic that offers naloxone training, STI testing, and fentanyl testing to see if drugs are spiked with lethal levels of the drug.
Most recently, the health district oversaw a pilot program to distribute naloxone to local businesses near overdose hot spots. Current legislation makes the transaction of naloxone from the health district to businesses to end-users legally tenuous, which caused the three McDonald's participating to cease participation. During a board of health meeting last month, Bravo said the health district is looking into how to make the program viable for participating businesses.
Politicians both at the state and federal level have also made a point of addressing the issue of fentanyl overdoses.
Last week, during a roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell in Yakima, substance abuse experts, law enforcement and first responders met to discuss the issue, ultimately landing on the consensus that more resources are needed to grow substance abuse programs in the county and to better train and equip law enforcement to answer to overdose emergencies.
State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker will have a drug crisis town hall from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Toppenish Community Center, 600 N. Meyers Road.
