An Overdose Awareness Day event is planned in Yakima later this week.
The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. Like previous years, the event will feature speakers who have lived through addiction and who have lost loved ones to substance abuse.
Event organizers will place 81 pinwheels in the ground to represent the 81 overdose deaths in Yakima County in 2022.
