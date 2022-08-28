Triumph Treatment Services will host its sixth annual International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Guest speakers at 3:30 p.m. will include Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, head of Community Health of Central Washington’s Connect opioid addiction program, Gerry Galindo of the Davis CANN program, and Jolene Seda, the Triumph CEO. The program includes a tribute to those who have died.
Speakers at 5 are Dr. Kelly Olson, a neuroscientist, who will present a new report on illicit drug use trends in Washington, and Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
According to the report, Washington is ranked fourth in the country for fentanyl and heroin co-positivity, meaning drugs like heroin are often found with traces of fentanyl. It also shows Washington ranking in the top 10 for other drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine.
Drug overdoses in Yakima County have been rising for the last four years. Overdoses in the county more than doubled from 40 in 2018 to 98 in 2021, according to the Yakima County Coroner's Office.
Community members are invited. Pinwheels at the park will remember those lost.
