An Outlook man was killed and a Sunnyside woman injured when a sport-utility vehicle rolled over on Interstate 82 on Monday night, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Peter Ortega, 71, was driving west on the freeway in Grandview when he lost control of the 2001 Ford Excursion pulling a trailer around 10:05 p.m., according to a State Patrol news release. Ortega’s Excursion went off the road and rolled down an embankment, totaling both the SUV and the trailer, the release said.
Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said, and his passenger, 58-year-old Maria C. Ortega, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where she was treated and released.
Both people were wearing seat belts, the release said, and intoxicants were not a factor in the crash. Troopers believe Ortega was driving too fast for conditions at the time of the crash, the release said.