A home in Outlook was destroyed by fire early Thursday, firefighters said.
The blaze was reported just before 4:15 a.m. at 531 Ingham Road, according to a news release from Yakima County Fire District 5.
Firefighters arrived to find an A-frame style home with fire already spread through the ceiling of the home. The fire was burning through the roof, according to the release.
With fire throughout the building and the risk of collapse high, firefighters said they focused on keeping the fire from spreading. The home is considered a total loss, damage is estimated at $200,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.