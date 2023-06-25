Deidre Dellinger took a moment to examine a flower blooming in her front yard in late May. She tries to appreciate the beauty around her, and find a little time for herself. Dellinger spends her days chasing down a multitude of issues that spring up around her like weeds on a path.
Earlier this year, her rent increased by $200 a month. Last month, she needed to return medical equipment her late husband used before he died in February. She misses him dearly, she said.
Next month, she needs to figure out what to do after a new landlord stopped garbage service to the house she and her grandson live in between the train tracks and fruit warehouses in Yakima.
Amid the challenges that rise around her, she does her best to take care of her 19-year-old grandson Aaron, who has special needs. She has diabetes and also needs to care for herself.
It’s exhausting. Some days, she feels like she spends her entire life on the phone. Sometimes, she said, she forgets to eat.
“I’m worn down,” Dellinger said. “I’m sad most days. I miss my husband.”
She was standing under the shade of two trees in her yard when her phone dinged. Her landlord sent a message saying the house she and her family had lived in for the past 17 years had been sold. Earlier this year, she had been informed that her family would have to move out in July.
“I’m playing a game of chess and all my pieces, I don’t have control over them,” Dellinger said.
Dellinger is one of many renters in Yakima who are facing rising rents and must search for housing. She has to do so on a fixed income. She's retired and disabled, so her income from Social Security and disability is steady and helps her focus on meeting her medical needs and caring for her grandson.
Many low- and fixed-income renters find themselves squeezed by higher rents and increasing evictions, as well as low vacancy rates and a byzantine search for affordable housing. At the same time, landlords, affordable housing providers and other nonprofits are having a difficult time supplying housing and help.
Older renters who may be on fixed incomes that don’t always rise as fast as rents are particularly vulnerable. The most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that almost half of renters over the age of 60 in Yakima County spend more than 30% of their income on rent.
Social security income is adjusted for inflation, but when larger costs, like rent, jump by hundreds of dollars, there is little renters can do.
Dellinger's rent jumped from $675 to $875. She now has to find somewhere else to live.
A glimpse at the rental market
The housing market is tight across Yakima. Vacancy rates are low. Evictions, which halted during the early pandemic, have risen again as programs put in place to keep people housed during the pandemic fall away one by one.
|Evictions filed in Yakima County
|Year
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Sum
|OUPR*
|Avg
|2016
|44
|39
|52
|37
|63
|43
|63
|56
|56
|54
|42
|34
|583
|27,091
|2.15
|2017
|47
|51
|55
|42
|52
|51
|37
|61
|69
|54
|42
|35
|596
|27,578
|2.16
|2018
|45
|39
|40
|50
|49
|46
|53
|49
|54
|57
|38
|31
|551
|27,410
|2.01
|2019
|49
|52
|46
|25
|44
|39
|49
|29
|35
|44
|28
|28
|468
|28,647
|1.63
|2020
|35
|28
|20
|4
|0
|4
|9
|10
|12
|7
|11
|12
|152
|31,543
|0.48
|2021
|9
|13
|20
|19
|13
|19
|35
|19
|22
|19
|23
|15
|226
|32,195
|0.70
|2022
|19
|29
|38
|21
|28
|28
|29
|23
|30
|19
|28
|23
|315
|32,195
|0.98
|2023
|18
|34
|31
|36
|119
|Chart: Yakima Herald-Republic • Source: Seattle Times and Yakima County (2023)
|* OUPR: Occupied units paying rent
Eviction cases are not being filed in court at the rate they were before the pandemic. But by April 2023, eviction cases were 10% higher than the same time last year; they were higher than every April since 2018, according to court systems.
That doesn’t count tenants like Dellinger, who does not face an eviction case in court but still needs new housing.
Rents are also increasing across the state. In Yakima, they’ve risen 4% in the last year, according to a University of Washington study on apartments. Yakima County’s rents are still some of the lowest in the state, but it is also one of three counties that saw its vacancy rate fall, according to the UW study. The vacancy rate was cut by more than half from a year ago, dropping to just 2.2%.
“It’s a very challenging market right now, I would say for all renters, right now. There’s a historically low vacancy rate,” said Catholic Charities Director of Housing Services Bryan Ketcham. “A healthy market is one with a 5% vacancy rate.”
That means renters who must leave their homes, like Dellinger, are entering a housing market with fewer and more expensive options.
Why would a landlord raise rent?
Landlords like Rick Glenn, president of the Yakima Valley Landlords Association, said raising rents and evicting tenants are not ideal. New regulations make it much more difficult to do so, and stable, long-term tenants are better for business.
“It’s better to have a little less income and a stable renter,” he said. “I like the idea of being able to help people.”
Still, he said landlords are facing increased costs of doing business. Tax and utility rates are higher and building and refurbishing are more expensive due to inflation. New regulations make it more costly and difficult to administer properties and evict tenants, making landlords more hesitant to give tenants opportunities.
“You’re creating two classes of renters,” Glenn said. “The people who have good credit and pay their rent, they’re fine.”
People who have lower incomes or may have had trouble paying rent in the past are more of a risk. Landlords, particularly those with additional costs like mortgages, take fewer risks or may even raise rents, Glenn said. If landlords can’t stay afloat, they won’t be able to provide housing, he added.
Trying to stay housed
When the housing market gets tight, it’s often low- and fixed-income renters who feel it first and feel it hardest.
“There’s not enough housing stock available,” Ketcham said. “For those in the senior market, those with limited or fixed incomes, they’re the ones that feel it.”
Tenants on fixed incomes could struggle to pay rising rents, said Felisa Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an early resolution program manager at the Dispute Resolution Center (DRC) in Yakima. DRC spent the past two years as a Legislature-approved buffer between tenants, landlords and evictions.
Under a state program implemented during the pandemic that will expire at the end of the month, landlords first contact the DRC before they file for an eviction. DRC staff attempt to connect tenants with resources like rental assistance and legal representation and then work with landlords and tenants to resolve issues and set up repayment plans.
Gonzalez said many tenants struggled with repayment plans that still required rent to be paid. For fixed-income renters, it could be even more difficult. When rents rose or renters were hit with another, large expense — like a medical bill — people on a fixed income could end up behind on rent with little hope of catching up.
Gonzalez said many of those cases were decided by the flexibility of landlords and COVID-19 emergency rental assistance.
"That was a big tool," Gonzalez said of rental assistance. "Especially for people on fixed incomes or Social Security."
In Yakima County, $22 million in rental assistance has been provided over the past 2 1/2 years, according to the county.
That money went to Yakima renters who were low-income, struggling to pay rent and faced financial hardship due to the pandemic. Dellinger is one of many renters who received assistance; it’s allowed her to stay in her home for a little longer.
Yakima County's rental assistance program is ending at the end of the month, as is the DRC's eviction resolution program.
A people business
Many evictions are already largely dependent on the relationship between tenants and landlords, Gonzalez said.
“There’s some reasonable and flexible landlords,” she said. “One of the best pieces of advice we could give tenants was to communicate with landlords.”
That's something Glenn has noticed as he manages his properties.
“If you’re in the rental business, it’s a people business,” Glenn said. “A lot of people have left the industry because of that.”
Dellinger said she always paid rent or made arrangements to do so with her landlord, but her relationship with her landlord could be difficult at times. It often came down to communication, or a lack thereof, she said.
She didn't always feel like her landlord was understanding or flexible. Figuring out the laws that protected her as a tenant and how to access rental assistance while going to medical appointments, caring for her grandson and her late husband was a lot, she said.
“For people on a fixed income, there’s no way,” Dellinger said. “It just feels like a no-win situation.”
Dellinger has been able to work with Guiding Hands, a nonprofit that helps older residents find stable housing in Central Washington. Without that support, she's not sure she and her grandson would have somewhere to go.
Not all renters have found that support.
A search for housing
Kathleen Perry spreads folder after folder out on a table at the Harman Center in Yakima. Perry had been searching for housing since 2017, when she started applying for affordable housing. She’s put herself on waitlists and called dozens of properties across 20 counties.
Perry is organized and tracks her applications in manila folders. It’s been difficult, she said, particularly since she had two heart surgeries in 2019. She can’t work anymore. After a full career, she hoped to retire in Yakima, where she has lived for almost 20 years.
Like Dellinger, Perry has been squeezed out by increasing rents. She saw her monthly rent jump from $650 to $825 for her two-bedroom, roughly 950-square-foot house. She's been conducting her search on her own, with little assistance from others.
After discussions with her landlord, she's agreed to leave her house at the end of June. She said she is often frustrated and tired, trying address her current housing situation while searching for a new place to live.
“It’s a losing battle,” Perry said. “They say 'There must be something out there for people to do,’ and there just isn’t.”
Perry’s folders document the challenges she faces when looking for housing. She has specific needs in a living space – room for her dog, an independent living situation and space for her car. Perry needs a ground floor apartment or house, she said. Her health problems make negotiating stairs difficult, especially if she’s bringing home a load of groceries.
But opportunities are hard to come by. Affordable senior housing exists in Central Washington, but turnover is rare and waitlists are long.
Years on waitlists
Ketcham said Catholic Charities has four senior housing complexes in Yakima, Prosser, Benton City and Moses Lake where residents can live independently. There are 146 total units, he said, and each unit typically has three or four applicants waiting to get in.
“In terms of occupancy, they’re very full,” Ketcham said. “There’s generally just naturally waitlists that form. The units don’t open very often.”
Yakima Housing Authority (YHA) operates 88 senior and disabled housing units at complexes called Glenn Acres and Naches House, where rent is 30% of residents’ income. The waitlist at Glenn Acres has 369 applicants on it. The waitlist at Naches House has 773.
“We have waitlists that take an extended period of time, sometimes years,” said Lowel Krueger, YHA’s executive director.
Krueger’s advice in the face of those waits? Apply for as much as you can, he said. If you need housing, apply to programs you qualify for.
Leticia Gutierrez, the president of Guiding Hands, said that it can take six to eight months to find housing, even for Guiding Hands, an organization that specializes in securing it. Her advice is the same as Krueger’s — apply now if you might need housing.
Perry knows those waitlists well.
“They say ‘You can fill out an application and we’ll put you on the waiting list,’” she said. “Some say ‘Our waiting list is too long, we’re not taking applications.’ Some say ‘We’ll take your applications, but we have hundreds of people on the waiting list.'”
Many organizations will update their waitlists after a set period of time, checking in with applicants to see if they still need housing.
YHA is one of those. If there’s no response, names might be removed from the waitlists. They can’t hold someone’s spot at the top of the list indefinitely, Krueger said. Every bit of housing is being used.
“We do have some people that slip through the cracks, so to speak,” he said.
“It’s one of those things...We’re aware of the need in the community,” Krueger said. “We’re only able to help so many people.”
For Perry, this means constantly sending and receiving phone calls. She closely tracks where is she on waitlists, where she needs to update information and when waitlists open.
For some, less subsidized apartments, Perry doesn’t make enough to meet the income requirements, even though she would have enough to make the monthly rent.
Another time, she was turned down because of a poor review from her landlord, even after they asked her to move out.
'It just seems like there's no hope'
Still, Perry said, she’s had opportunities. She’s been offered units, but moving out is not a simple thing.
Perry has been asked to tour units or visit units in other parts of the state as part of her search. That’s difficult, she said, because, after two heart surgeries, she doesn’t want to risk long drives.
Would-be renters need to decide quickly. Perry has turned down housing units because she had to make a same-day decision.
Perry has the same concerns that many people who are moving do – she is concerned about neighbors and noise. With her income stretched thin, Perry worries about being caught paying rent in two places.
She knows she’ll have to sell or donate many of her things as she downsizes from a house to an apartment. That’s not something Perry can do in a day.
She’s worked all her life, she said. Perry went to college and had a long and successful career across multiple industries. Now, though, she has little control over where she can live in a tight rental market.
“I’m discarded. I’m out of options because I’m low-income,” Perry said. “It just seems like there’s no hope.”
Gutierrez sees similar challenges in the work Guiding Hands does. Many renters want options, but there simply aren’t many in the rental market. Sometimes, she said, Guiding Hands makes improvements to homes or talks with landlords or family members before moving clients.
“Be aware that it’s difficult to find housing,” she said. “That’s what we’re dealing with: very, very little options for housing.”
Complexity of housing requirements
The search for affordable housing comes with a complex layer of requirements and rules. For Perry, this has been a challenge. She doesn’t have access to a computer at home, so she looks for new construction, calls people and follows leads for available housing.
When housing units have additional requirements or are for certain populations that are also typically in need of housing – for example, veterans or farmworkers – Perry might not be at the top of the waitlist or might not be able to get on the waitlist at all.
Dellinger and Guiding Hands have had a simpler search. Dellinger and her grandson both have particular needs. She is older and both have documented disabilities and can apply for housing that specifically meets those needs.
This patchwork web of requirements stretches across much of the affordable housing market and is not ideal, said Krueger. It’s an added layer of bureaucracy for housing providers and potential residents.
“You want to be able to spread that out to everybody you can,” he said. “I would love not to have the programmatic restrictions.”
Funding the solution
It’s not affordable housing providers who impose the requirements, said Krueger and Ketcham, who sees the same challenges at Catholic Charities. Often, those restrictions are dictated by the funding for those projects.
“Anytime you’re using public funding sources, you’re meeting multiple public goals,” Ketcham said. “Each funding source has a matrix of requirements you have to meet.”
YHA still brings in the resources it can find, Krueger said, and he’s grateful for what’s there.
The complexity can cut deeper, though, said Ketcham. As costs climb, Catholic Charities will often seek multiple sources of funding from local, state, federal and private sources, he said. That can mean stitching together five or six sets of requirements.
Building affordable housing is already a lengthy process, Ketcham said. The first step is acquiring and zoning the land. The next is securing funding and the final step is construction. Each of these can take a year at minimum.
If funds and their sources don’t line up in the right way at the right time, Ketcham said, projects might be delayed by years.
“The fastest that proceeds is a three-year process,” Ketcham said. “Rarely are you able to do that in a three-year process. Often it’s more like five.”
It’s a challenge, Ketcham admits, and it’s often tiring. Housing is a foundational need, he said, and stable housing generates benefits from better health for older residents to better educational outcomes for their children and grandchildren.
Advocates like Ketcham, Krueger, Gutierrez and Gonzalez remain optimistic in the face of those challenges. Each said, in their own way, that the work is worth it.
“We don’t give up and we think outside the box,” she said. “We’re going to meet that challenge and we’re going to help.”
'How do I get out of this system?'
A gray raincloud shades Kathleen Perry as she moves neatly packed boxes into a storage unit at U-Haul Storage on East Nob Hill Boulevard on Monday. As if playing Tetris, she stacks them tightly to best use the space while grouping related items together.
Perry will move out of her home at the end of the month. She is still on waitlists, and she is still diligently searching for housing. Nothing has opened up, so she has rented this storage unit.
An unusual camel saddle towers above the rest of Perry's belongings in the back of the unit like a shrine. She is hard-pressed to downsize, having to leave her home of almost 15 years with no housing prospects, but can’t help but hang on to her favorites, including some family heirlooms.
She has trouble walking after suffering a minor stroke, and moves slowly back and forth from vehicle to unit as she carries one of many loads of boxes by herself.
After emptying her car, she settles into a rocking chair she just unloaded to rest.
“I’ll hurt, but I’ll make it,” she said.
She mused about having been a viable and contributing member of society many years ago. Perry was a longtime and trusted employee of the Kmart, before it closed in 2016, that stood exactly where the U-Haul Storage is now.
For most of her life, Perry has paid her rent diligently and on time. She had a career she enjoyed and earned multiple degrees and certificates at school. She tries to be generous by making donations and volunteering at food pantries when she has time.
Camp Hope, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment, looms next to Perry’s storage unit as she considers it as a possible destination, given her circumstances.
As she locks up the unit and gets into her car, a raindrop descends from the sky as she wonders aloud.
“How do I get out of this system so it doesn’t take me down even further?”
