YAKIMA – Streets will be closed in Yakima as more participants honor Our Lady of Guadalupe during a Sunday afternoon procession between St. Paul Cathedral and St. Joseph Church.
The feast day for the Catholic Church’s patroness of Latin America is Dec. 12, and this year, many more community members will be able to take part in the celebrations, compared to the severely-restricted attendance at Masses and ceremonies in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a day that we celebrate our Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and her appearance to St. Juan Diego,” said Alma Benitez, a volunteer who is helping to organize Sunday’s procession. “It’s a celebration of what her appearance did for indigenous people. It provided hope during a difficult time in Mexico’s history.”
Catholic tradition holds that the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus, appeared to an indigenous peasant, Juan Diego, multiple times in December 1531 at a place called Tepeyac Hill, near modern-day Mexico City.
Speaking in Diego’s native language, she asked to have a church built in her honor on the site. Tradition holds that Our Lady of Guadalupe cured Diego’s uncle, Juan Bernardino, of a serious illness and directed Diego to gather roses from the summit of Tepeyac Hill. They did not grow there, and by bringing the flowers to the local archbishop, Diego could prove Mary appeared to him and the church would be built.
When Diego opened his tilma, or cloak, before the archbishop to show him the roses, they fell to the floor, revealing on the fabric the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, according to Catholic tradition.
The cloak is now enshrined in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, and Juan Diego is now a saint, canonized by Pope John Paul II in 2002.
This year’s procession will begin at roughly 2:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the 1 p.m. Spanish Mass at St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., Yakima. The route follows 12th Avenue to Yakima Avenue, travels east to downtown, then proceeds north on Third Street to St. Joseph parish.
Fr. Jesus Mariscal, parochial vicar of St. Paul Cathedral, worked with the city to obtain permits for this year’s procession, Benitez said.
“We had it last year, but we walked on the sidewalks. This year, we have permits from the city, so the streets will be closed,” she said.
“For a lot of people from Mexico, this reminds them of home … it’s a way to go back to our roots.”
More details about the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations is available at the St. Joseph parish website, stjosephyakima.com
