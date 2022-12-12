Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
The Catholic Church’s feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom Pope John Paul II proclaimed as the patroness of the Americas, is Dec. 12. This year’s Yakima procession was a day earlier so more people could participate.
Catholic tradition holds that the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus, appeared to an Indigenous peasant, Juan Diego, multiple times in December 1531 at a place called Tepeyac Hill, near modern-day Mexico City.
According to Catholic tradition, Juan Diego heard a female voice calling to him, climbed the hill and saw the Virgin Mary standing there, in a dress that shone like the sun. Speaking to him in his native language, Nahuatl, she asked for a temple to be built to honor her son, Jesus Christ.
As the church teaches, Juan Diego ran to notify the local bishop, who was skeptical, and then returned to the hill for more exchanges with the Virgin. At her suggestion, he left the hillside carrying flowers in his cloak, and when he later opened the cloak in the bishop’s presence it displayed a detailed, colorful image of the Virgin.
In an annotated edition of the apparition story, the Rev. Eduardo Chavez – a leading expert on the topic — said the Virgin’s appearance occurred in a time of despair. By 1531, 10 years after the Spaniards’ conquest of the Aztecs, smallpox had killed nearly half of Mexico’s Indigenous population, wrecking their pre-conquest social and religious systems.
To many Mexicans, the Virgin’s image became a symbol of unity because her face looks mixed-race — neither fully Indigenous nor European, but a bit of both.
