Yakima organization Operation Shoulder to Shoulder will have a town hall event Tuesday for veterans, civilians and local leaders to hear the stories of a group of Afghans who need support.
Sen. Patty Murray, Senate staffer Raquel Crowley and Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney will be honored at the event at 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post 379, 118 S. Fifth Ave. in Yakima.
Operation Shoulder to Shoulder is a nonprofit that has helped repatriate and resettle individuals from war-torn areas, including evacuating high-risk persons from Afghanistan and supporting soldiers and refugees from Ukraine.
The organization helped evacuate an Afghan family after Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021 and has since used its resources to help other individuals facing violence.
Organization director Roger Gavriluk, also the former commander of the Yakima Training Center, said the event is an opportunity for the public and those who have supported past repatriation efforts to engage with the group of Afghans directly to understand what they are going through. The Afghans will appear via Zoom, he said.
For more information about the organization, visit operationshouldertoshoulder.us.
