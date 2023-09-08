The opening weekend of the Warehouse Theatre Company production of “Fools” in Yakima has been postponed because of COVID-19 affecting the cast and crew.
Scheduled shows for Friday and Saturday night at Warehouse Theatre Company, 1610 S. 24th Ave., have been canceled and opening night will be Sept. 14, a notice from the WTC said.
“While we are extremely disappointed to postpone the opening, we feel obligated to do what we can to ensure your safety and that of our cast and crew,” Warehouse Theatre Company Executive Director Vance Jennings said in an email.
The play, a Neil Simon comedy that takes place in a small Russian village, was scheduled to open Friday night.
Warehouse Theatre Company box office staff will reach out to ticketholders to discuss options.
Ticket holders can transfer their seats to another performance at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14-16, 21-23 or a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 16 or 23.
Another option is to receive credit for a future show of "A Christmas Carol," "The Nerd" or "9 to 5 The Musical."
The third option is to convert the ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation.
Ticket holders can also call the box office at 509-966-0951 and leave a detailed message, with information of which option selected, including a preferred show date, and box office staff will call back with confirmation.
For more information about show dates and future productions, visit warehousetheatrecompany.org.
