Insecticide application, a quarantine and more traps are part of the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s planned efforts to contain and eliminate Japanese beetles from the Grandview area this year.
An open house discussing the WSDA’s plans for 2023 against the invasive species is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Grandview Library, 500 W. Main St.
Residents in the infestation zone, which covers most of Grandview and extends just over the Yakima/Benton County line, are encouraged to attend the information session and give consent to have their property treated with insecticide this spring, free of charge.
WSDA spokesperson Amber Betts said 2,038 properties were treated with insecticide in 2022, the first year of the spraying program. The agency had hoped to spray about 3,000 Grandview-area properties, but could not get permission to access all of those.
Acelepryn, the product named in the proposed treatment plan, is a low-risk insecticide that is not hazardous to humans or domestic animals, Betts said. Applicators spray the product to plant foliage or directly to lawns. The product can also be in a granular form, applied by seed spreader.
“Other Japanese beetle eradication projects across the Northwest have shown that a single application to the soil with the pesticide Acelepryn in late April or early May would be the best option,” said Camilo Acosta, WSDA eradication project coordinator. “There may be highly infested areas that will need a second application sprayed directly on the foliage of the plants.”
Agencies in Oregon, Idaho, California, and Utah have used this product for Japanese beetle eradication projects since 2009 and, in some cases, successfully and safely eradicated the pest, Acosta added.
In December, WSDA officials announced they captured 23,945 Japanese beetles in 2022, a slight decline from the 24,048 trapped the previous year. Almost all of these were caught in the Grandview area, with 186 beetles trapped near Wapato in 2022.
First found more than 100 years ago on the East Coast, Japanese beetles have gradually spread westward across the United States, eating more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops.
Adults damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves, and they also feed on buds, flowers and fruit. The larvae are found in soil associated with the roots of host plants.
A Grandview resident first noticed the invasive pests on her roses in 2020, which prompted WSDA officials to deploy 1,900 traps across the state in 2021 to gauge the extent of the problem. Last year, 3,316 traps were placed across the Yakima Valley, more than three times the amount deployed in 2021.
WSDA officials also are working on a permanent rule to replace last year’s emergency expansion of the quarantine area, which prohibits certain items such as plants and yard waste from leaving the infested area. These prohibited items are most at risk of transporting Japanese beetles.
Thursday’s event at the Grandview Library will have English and Spanish-speaking representatives to answer questions or take consent forms. Residents may park on the south side of the library and enter from West Second Street.
Visit agr.wa.gov/beetles for updates and more information on this invasive pest.
