A public open house about water contamination near the Yakima Training Center is planned Thursday in Yakima.
Yakima Training Center and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials will discuss drinking water well testing on private properties from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., according to a news release.
Officials will provide information about Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) studies done at the training center, PFAS potential health effects and recommendations, the Phase 3 water well testing plan and the YTC restoration advisory board, the release said.
In January, the Army tested 86 drinking water wells on private properties near the training center, and found 30 wells serving 44 residences with PFAS concentrations that exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory. Additional sampling is planned this summer.
PFAS are present in firefighting foam used to quickly suppress petroleum fires at airports. The foam was previously used at the Yakima Training Center. PFAS also are found in food packaging, cookware, carpet protectants and waterproofing chemicals.
