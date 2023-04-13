Two organizations that support individuals going through cancer treatment or receiving hospice care will celebrate the opening of their new offices in Yakima on Saturday, April 15.
A grand opening for the new Wellness House building in Yakima will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6006 Summitview Ave. Wellness House will offer tours of its new home and information about its services.
Wellness House is a nonprofit that works with cancer patients and their loved ones to navigate the difficulties that come with a cancer diagnosis by providing access to counseling and support groups. The organization has spent the last three years renovating a dental clinic to turn it into its new headquarters.
Wellness House has invited another organization, Heartlinks, to set up an office inside its new space.
For decades, Heartlinks has operated out of offices in Grandview and Richland. Its new office in Yakima will be used for administrative purposes and to speak with potential patients about the services they offer like hospice care, palliative care and grief support.
As part of their new partnership, the two organizations will establish a bereavement support group.
