A West Valley School District investigation is looking into private messages Superintendent Michael Brophy sent to adult women on his professional Twitter account.
Records obtained from the school district show Brophy had been using his professional Twitter account @supt_brophy to have conversations with women this spring that were sexual in nature.
His lawyer, William D. Pickett of Yakima, said Friday that these conversations were allegedly discovered during a random search of Brophy’s accounts, and were the focus of the district investigation. Brophy was placed on paid administrative leave early this month.
School Board President Mark Strong said in a statement at the time that the ongoing investigation was into “a confidential personnel matter,” preventing the district from providing further comment.
The district’s attorney, Kirk A. Ehlis of Menke Jackson Beyer, could not be reached for comment as of press time.
West Valley School District communications director Nicholas Sybouts said he believed that Ehlis was conducting the investigation. He said to his knowledge, Brophy remained on paid administrative leave as of Friday and would continue to be for the duration of the investigation, the length of which is unclear.
The Twitter records
While Brophy’s public-facing professional Twitter presence focused on educational topics such as individualized learning and leadership in academics, his private messages through the platform — records of which date April 16 to May 13 — were filled with personal conversations with 13 women. Other Twitter records released by the district date back to 2019.
Unlike tweets, quote tweets and replies, private or direct messages on Twitter can only be seen by the people involved in the conversation.
The content of Brophy’s private messages during that period ranged from offering to fly women to stay with him for a week using his airline miles, to offering to help women financially after meeting them and requesting photos, according to records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic through a public records request. Brophy stated he was at work or in meetings in some of the conversations.
Some private messages contained partially nude photos of women, all of whom appear to be adults, according to the public records. None of the women appeared to live in Central Washington. According to the messages, Brophy is separated from his wife.
Only one conversation made available in records releases was solely about education.
While these messages were private, there was one instance where Brophy’s account shared explicit content publicly on Twitter. In a screenshot shared with the Yakima Herald of a quote tweet on Feb. 11 that has since been deleted, Brophy’s account said “Follow me and stay with me Stephanie” in response to a Twitter user detailing sexual services she offers.
Lawyer’s response
Pickett confirmed that the private messages were the focus of the district’s investigation and said it was unusual for them to have been released by the district amid an ongoing investigation. He said he had been told that the messages were discovered during a random search.
“With regard to direct messages — private messages between adults — the bottom line is those are private messages between adults, period. End of story,” Pickett said. “I hardly think that the law supports an employer delving into private conversations or exchanges between adults, even during work hours.”
Asked whether the use of his professional account impacted an employer’s access to the messages, Pickett said “that’s an issue that absolutely should be looked at.”
He added that he did not believe the records should have been released amid an ongoing investigation, and that he was conducting his own, parallel investigation while awaiting the district’s conclusion.
Separate complaint
In late January, the West Valley Education Association had a no-confidence vote in Brophy’s leadership. During a school board meeting, WVEA President Heidi Mochel said the vote meant “that our association no longer trusts, believes in, or will invest in building a working relationship with Dr. Brophy,” according to minutes from the Jan. 26 meeting. The complaint focused on leadership concerns, and was months before the period covered in the Twitter messages.
In a following special board meeting, Strong responded to the vote, expressing the board’s “full support” in Brophy, according to meeting minutes.