On a flat-top grill, Audel Ramirez toasted tortillas into tacos with beef and melted cheese at a small patio Sunday behind a Yakima building now housing the offices of OneAmerica and the Fair Work Center.
About 20 community members showed up to feast on tacos, rice and beans and soda in recognition of May Day, a commemoration of the struggle and gains of the labor force.
The COVID-19 pandemic had prevented annual May Day marches for two years and organizers were unable to plan one this year, said OneAmerica organizer Audel Ramirez.
“So, we decided to organize a celebration for our workers,” he said.
The event also included an announcement about the center at 507 W. Chestnut Ave. There, services from Seattle-based groups OneAmerica and the Fair Work Center will be offered to the Latino community, said Adriana Cruz, Fair Work Center’s outreach and education director.
“We’ve seen a lot of the strikes that happened a few years ago in the area and decided we need to offer support,” she said.
Her office helps workers understand their rights, such as pay, treatment and safe work environments.
Delia Thompson, who has worked in fruit packing houses the past 27 years, said the center has helped her make changes in her workplace.
She once would punch out before finishing her shift at the request of a supervisor. She doesn’t do that anymore.
Thompson said Cruz has been informing her of her employment rights, and she’s passed that on to her supervisor without any issues.
“Now I know my rights,” she said.
The center will hold a July 15 open house. The center will be available for community gathering and other related events.
“It’s important to have a space like this for the community because everyone has ideas,” Thompson said. “We feel strength, we feel empowerment.”
But there’s more to the center than employment issues, said Ramirez.
He’s been helping canvassing neighborhoods to encourage Latinos to vote while explaining the changes in voting districts across the state and in Yakima County.
A recent settlement between OneAmerica and Yakima County required the redistricting of the county’s three commission districts and forced elections of them all this year.
OneAmerica sued the county, alleging its voting system disenfranchised Latino voters.
Changes in the Census led to the redrawing of district boundaries of Legislatures.
“Our priority: Increasing Latino voter turnout and promoting comprehensive immigration reform,” Ramirez said.
