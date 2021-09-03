A Mabton High School student was killed and three of his classmates were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on Glade Road, authorities said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 1500 block of Glade Road at about 6 a.m., spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. A 2008 Honda Civic was found on its top and 50 feet off the roadway in the sagebrush, he said.
There were four 17-year-olds in the car, all football players, who went to a lookout to watch the sunrise, Schilperoort said. The cause of the crash was speeding too fast around a corner, Schilperoort said.
One of the students died. The driver was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with a broken wrist and punctured lung, Schilperoort said. The other two passengers were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where they were treated and released.
The Sheriff’s Office chaplain went to Mabton High School today to meet with students and staff, and the high school also brought in counselors.
“The Mabton School District sends its thoughts and prayers to those affected by the accident this morning,” the district said on social media. “We have counselors at the high school available to anyone, students and adults, who are in need.”
The district canceled or limited after school sports and activities Friday.