A person suffered burns before escaping an overnight house fire in Yakima.
The Yakima Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the 200 block of South 47th Avenue in Yakima and found the front of a single-story house in flames, according to a news release from the fire department. An occupant of the house was given medical aid before being transported to the hospital with burns.
There were no other injuries.
The fire department estimated $300,000 in damage that involved the majority of the living space and extended into the attic, according to the release.
Sixteen firefighters responded to the blaze, and the cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.