One person is dead after a vehicle he or she was driving crashed into a building and ignited a fire Saturday night near the Mabton city limits.
The crash occurred after 11 p.m. Saturday night when a vehicle travelling south on State Route 241 left the road through an empty lot and crashed into an abandoned building in the 200 Block of A Street, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The building caught fire along with the vehicle.
The driver was deceased at the scene and his or her identity, along with the make of the vehicle, has not been released.
