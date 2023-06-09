Brayden Wolman has always enjoyed putting things together. He began as a young boy with Lego sets that included hundreds of pieces and his interest in building all kinds of objects only grew.
"You're going to be an engineer one of these days," his mom, Jennifer Wolman, would tell him.
When he got to West Valley High School, Wolman took welding and machining with Tim Sorenson. That class time was the highlight of his day for its practical hands-on learning and Sorenson's instruction. A traditional high school schedule with its switching teachers and classrooms, and traditional classroom activities like listening to lectures and taking home loads of homework, weren't ideal for him.
So when Wolman heard Sorenson was moving to the West Valley Innovation Center and found out about the center's primary focus on career and technical education, he followed. Wolman started there last fall and graduated Wednesday. He and four others who participated in the ceremony at the school cafeteria comprise the first graduating class of the West Valley School District's Innovation Center.
The center offers four core programs: IT and computer science; STEM – engineering; health science; and robotics and agriculture science. Students meet with a career counselor for progress updates and ensure their learning follows the right path for their chosen career.
"It really made a world of difference," his mother said.
School to career
Wolman, 18, plans to be a machinist. After a short post-graduation break he will start looking for a full-time job, because he can. He won't need trade school or any college classes after graduating. Wolman is ready for his chosen career.
"The goal is that our students will graduate with a diploma and a skill," said Russ Tuman, director of student experience at the Innovation Center.
Wolman grew up in Yakima and could never really get the hang of regular school, he said. When he started junior high, "that's when it started to get hard," he added.
"I had interest in hands-on learning. I took as many of those classes as I could," Wolman said.
Lucas Jaeger, director of student and family support for the West Valley School District, first learned of Wolman's struggles with traditional learning when Wolman was in junior high, his mother said. He began meeting weekly with Wolman to discuss school issues, challenges and possible solutions.
"It was just neat to know that somebody cared to meet with him," she added.
New center
There was no Innovation Center when Wolman was in junior high. It opened for grades 7-9 the previous school year, Tuman said. This school year, it expanded to include grades 10 through 12.
As noted on the Innovation Center website, students spend most of their school days taking core classes. Classes are structured to students so they can learn at the pace and in the ways that work best for them. This could include hands-on options instead of traditional testing, according to the website.
Innovation Center teachers are referred to as designers. They work with students to design their instruction to best help them. Jessica Stewart is the center's career and guidance counselor, working one-on-one with every high school student, Tuman said. Sorenson, who is retiring, built the machining program in large part with developing curriculum that came from Boeing, he added.
A typical school day for Wolman started with an hourlong careers class in the library, followed by machining class for two hours and a half-hour lunch. Then he's back in machining class for the rest of the day. History is every other day at the end of the day, Wolman said.
As a hands-on mastery-based learning school, the Innovation Center embeds the state's required learning standards in students' pathway of choice. Students meet their academic standards and earn seventh through 12th-grade credits and college credits through hands-on, self-paced learning.
"They incorporate science, math and English into machining class," Wolman said.
Machining is split into two years, Wolman said. The first year involves "tons of small projects. The second year is one big project and apprenticeships," he added. The learning and work even include real-life fixes.
"The main high school needed some door parts. I was tasked with that," said Wolman, who has a 3D printer and likes to create gadgets as a hobby.
Path to graduation
Wolman had been so frustrated with traditional high school that he wanted to quit, but the Innovation Center's small-school setting kept him on the path to graduation. He liked the fact that he was with the same classmates throughout the day and thrived with the close attention of the center's administrators and staff.
"I really appreciate getting to really know the people in the class," Wolman said. "I can really make friends and get to know everyone, get to know the teachers."
Tuman has advocated for mastery-based learning and hands-on applied learning his entire career, he said, so his move from principal at the middle school to the Innovation Center worked out well. But he's always been a middle-level principal, so he oversaw a graduation for the first time in the center's first graduating class.
"I'm incredibly proud of them and I'm also excited for them," he said. "I'm just very excited to watch these graduates as they head out into the world."
