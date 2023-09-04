CLE ELUM — Brian Saluskin spent Friday morning drifting on the Columbia River, fishing during the day’s earliest hours. A few hours later, Saluskin, a fish passage biologist for Yakama Nation Fisheries, made the drive up to Cle Elum Dam in Kittitas County.
Saluskin is the lead on efforts to reintroduce sockeye salmon to the area and has spent almost 30 years working on fish restoration in the Yakima Basin.
“This is why I do this. I come from a family of fishermen,” he said.
He and two Yakama Nation fish technicians, Kevin Seager and Seth Olney, walked across the earthen dam on a tour of the new fish passage project that’s under construction.
Yakama Nation fisheries staff have put in years of work, hauling fish to the lake, helping them breed, studying them and trying to restore populations of fish that, more than a century ago, flowed up and down the Columbia and its tributaries.
An ongoing collaboration between the Yakama Nation and the Bureau of Reclamation could soon take another step toward restoring the runs through an innovative fish passage at Cle Elum Dam.
The Bureau of Reclamation began testing its intake and helix fish passage system this summer. Eventually, it will allow sockeye salmon and other fish to go from Cle Elum Lake through the dam and to the Cle Elum River.
The fish passage is part of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, a larger, regional water plan that includes reintroducing native fish species to areas that have been blocked by dams and other infrastructure, along with adding water storage and completing conservation projects.
Richard Visser, a fish and wildlife administrator with the Bureau of Reclamation, said the intake system and the helix, a spiral waterway built inside the dam, could be fully operational by spring 2025.
An adult collection facility will be built on the Cle Elum River by 2026 or 2027. That facility will capture fish coming upriver for transport by truck over the dam and into Cle Elum Lake.
The Yakama Nation has been heavily involved in the effort. The adult collection facility will be run by the Yakama Nation, which will trap the fish and move them by truck. It’s something Yakama Nation Fisheries staff have experience doing, Saluskin said.
“We started reintroduction in 2009,” Saluskin said. “It was over time that we perfected that trap-and-haul.”
The reintroduction and return of salmon to the basin were celebrated events for the Yakama Nation, Saluskin added, and carried physical and spiritual significance.
“We had our first return to the basin in 2013. … That was our first return since 1904,” he said. “It’s something that’s been missing for our people.”
Yakama Nation Fisheries staff have conducted feasibility studies and tracked salmon as they were introduced to Cle Elum Lake. They found that sockeye had a 60-70% survival rate when using the dam’s spillway, a temporary measure for salmon to leave the lake, Saluskin said.
Visser said the involvement of fish biologists from the Yakama Nation also helped produce the one-of-a-kind helix fish passage. Fish enter the fish passage through one of six intake passages, depending on the height of the lake.
From there, they pass through a gate chamber and into the helix, a spiral flume, or chute, that lowers them to a tunnel to the river. Visser said the system was tested this summer and could carry between 100 and 400 cubic feet of water per second.
The fish passage intake will operate between March and June, which is the season for sockeye salmon swimming downriver.
Construction required new roads, bridges, digging into the dam and carving out huge, concrete rooms, hundreds of feet deep with specially made concrete passages and pipes to move water and fish through the earth. The helix itself is hundreds of feet of spiraling concrete and metal.
Fish biologists, like Saluskin, were consulted to ensure that the passage was safe and usable for fish. Saluskin said he visited Bureau of Reclamation facilities in Denver to provide input on the needs, from the seasons of travel to water turbidity and speed.
“The engineers got to learn a lot more about fish and how to make a better facility,” Visser said.
“That helix system, the way it’s constructed and connected is unique,” he added. “That’s one of a kind.”
Work began in 2015 and is scheduled for completion in 2026 or 2027 with the adult collection facility, which will also include an educational exhibit on the passage and salmon reintroduction, Visser said.
Salmon, bull trout and other fish will be able to use the helix as soon as it’s ready, though. Yakama Nation Fisheries already traps and hauls fish from Roza Dam in the Yakima Canyon. Those efforts will continue until the adult collection facility is complete.
Visser said that six Bureau of Reclamation facilities will have fish passages by the end of the 30-year Yakima Basin Integrated Plan. Saluskin said studies have begun at Tieton Dam in Yakima County. That Rimrock Lake dam will present its own challenges to fish passage, Saluskin said, but that project should be quicker. He said initial estimates for completion were in 2029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.