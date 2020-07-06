One of the four finalists for Yakima city manager has withdrawn from consideration.
Thomas Hutka, the current Broward County, Florida, public works director, notified the city Monday that he no longer wanted to be considered for the opening, according to a news release.
The other three candidates will be interviewed by staff, community members and the Yakima City Council this week. They are:
• Dick McKinley, Paso Robles, California, public works director.
• Robert Harrison, who most recently served as the chief administrative officer for Renton.
• Alex Meyerhoff, Yakima interim city manager.
The council approved a competitive process in April to find a replacement for former City Manager Cliff Moore, who left for another job in August 2019. Meyerhoff has served in the interim role since Nov. 8.
A total of 39 people applied. The council selected four finalists during a June 22 special meeting.
A panel of seven community members and a panel of seven senior city staff members, chosen by the City Council, will interview the finalists via teleconference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The interviews will last about an hour each.
The council will interview finalists via teleconference by the City Council starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The special meeting will be aired live on Y-PAC, Charter Cable channel 194, and livestreamed on the city’s website (www.yakimawa.gov).