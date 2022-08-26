The Yakima Health District has reported one new case of monkeypox in the last two weeks, bringing the total to five.
Numbers across the state have gone up more slowly than expected, officials said, though pediatric cases reported in Georgia, North Carolina and most recently, Washington, have raised concerns as to what the spread of the virus will look like in the future.
Cases of women with monkeypox have started popping up across the country. In King County, public health officials identified three women with the virus and confirmed the second case of monkeypox in an infant. The baby is hospitalized, stable and receiving treatment, and likely contracted the virus from a family member.
Statewide, 392 cases of monkeypox have been reported, with 318 those cases in King County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 16,926 cases nationwide. No deaths have been reported in the U.S.
Washington State Department of Health officials gave a monkeypox update on Thursday where they said a 17-year-old in the state had tested positive for monkeypox earlier this month.
With more women and children getting the virus, DOH officials reiterated that anyone and everyone is susceptible to the monkeypox virus regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
"This continues to be an outbreak we're monitoring very closely," said Dr. Umair Shah, the DOH’s secretary of health. "We must continue to remember this is a contact-based virus. It is not limited to any community and while it is disproportionately affecting the LGBTQ+ community, anyone anywhere can be at risk."
The Yakima Health District had an informational session earlier this week, where the district’s health officer, Dr. Neil Barg, discussed the current risk levels in Yakima County, symptoms to look out for and ways to avoid infection. The presentation can be viewed on the health district's Facebook page.
“Hugging for extended periods of time, sharing the same bed. Anything that brings someone in contact with the fluid in the blisters is able to spread monkeypox,” Barg said, referring to the blisters that commonly appear on the skin of those infected with the virus.
Barg said initial monkeypox symptoms may feel like the flu. Small red rashes will appear a few days after the initial flu-like symptoms. Those rashes will dry up and scab over after a week. Once the blisters and scabs are completely gone from a person’s body, the person is no longer contagious, Barg said.
Currently, the health district is making the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine available to high-risk and close-contact individuals.
The DOH reported it received the last 16,000 doses of the vaccine allocated by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for the third phase of distribution.
The Yakima Health District urges residents who believe they may have monkeypox to call their health care provider. For more resources, visit the YHD website.
