Updated 4 p.m. Saturday:
Part of the eastbound roadway of Interstate 90 near Vantage is now open, the state Department of Transportation said Saturday.
One lane is now open, officials said.
Updated 1:30 p.m. Saturday:
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed near Vantage due to smoke over the roadway from a nearby brush fire, the state Department of Transportation said Saturday.
As of around 1 p.m., the highway was closed eastbound at milepost 131, about six miles west of the Vantage Bridge over the Columbia River. State Patrol and fire units are at the scene.
Estimated time of reopening is currently unknown.