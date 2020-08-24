UPDATE 4:19 p.m. - The Washington State Patrol says one lane of eastbound traffic has reopened and traffic is flowing again, with backups slowly clearing.
Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed at the Vantage bridge over the Columbia River, the Washington State Patrol reports.
In a tweet posted around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the bridge was blocked by a semi truck that became disabled in the middle of the bridge after the driver didn't heed the bridge's width restrictions.
Bryant said traffic is backing up. He did not give any estimate for when the bridge will reopen for eastbound drivers.
