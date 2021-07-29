A collision on the Yakima Valley Highway killed one person and closed the road for several hours Thursday afternoon, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Hyundai Sonata was driving on the Yakima Valley Highway between Konnowac Pass and Donald Wapato roads around 2:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with a GMC Yukon, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
The Hyundai’s driver was killed in the crash, while a man and a woman in the Yukon were injured, Schilperoort said. He did not know if there were any other people in the vehicles. The Hyundai driver’s age and gender were not available, Schilperoort said.
As of 5:25 p.m., the road remained closed, Schilperoort said. The sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating.